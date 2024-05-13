Wayne Rooney gushes over “big player” Bukayo Saka: “he’ll create something out of nothing”

Wayne Rooney hails Bukayo Saka

Arsenal walked away with all three points last night as they defeated Manchester United on their own turf for just the second time since 2006. Although it was a close game that could have easily ended badly for Arsenal, we managed to grit our teeth and see the game through till the end, leaving everything down to the last day of the season.

Ex Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney was at the match to watch the big clash and speaking on Sky Sports after the game had nothing but praise to say about Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, saying this: “I think what’s really refreshing with him is nowadays you see young players, young wide players always wanting to come inside but he mixes it up a bit. He’ll make those runs behind, a bit like Marc Overmars all those years ago. He’ll go behind, come inside and he’s very effective and scores big goals so yeah, he’s a big player.”

“I think he’s such a clever player for such a young lad. His numbers show that and he’s always a threat. He’ll take the ball and what he does is give them an outlet when they need it but also he’ll create something out of nothing.”

It’s no doubt that Saka is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and this sort of praise coming from one of England’s greatest goal scorer’s is a massive compliment, but it’s completely justified.

Saka started off this season looking a bit off it and you can kind of expect that after last season and the disappointment of doing so well for so long, to only have it taken away so close to the end of the season. It took him a while to get going again but since the new year, he’s looked incredible and almost unstoppable when going forward.

At the start of the season, it felt like teams had figured Saka out and worked out what he was going to do next, whereas last season, he looked unstoppable, but as soon as the new year started and the winter break was over, he really stepped up his game and has been scoring and assisting goals for fun.

For a young player, he oozes confident and maturity. He’s still one of the younger players but takes responsibility and leadership roles seriously and could very well be our future captain one day.

Daisy Mae

