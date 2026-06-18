Wayne Rooney impressed with Arsenal star in England match

Noni Madueke delivered an impressive performance as England began their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, earning praise from Wayne Rooney after the match.

The Arsenal attacker was selected to start ahead of club teammate Bukayo Saka, whose fitness continues to be managed carefully by the England coaching staff during the tournament.

Saka is normally considered one of the first names on the team sheet on the right flank, but Thomas Tuchel had already indicated before the competition that the winger was not fully fit and would be unable to play complete matches.

Madueke Takes His Opportunity

Since taking charge of the national team, Tuchel has consistently shown faith in Madueke and continued to provide him with opportunities to impress at international level.

The winger was given the nod ahead of several other options and rewarded his manager’s confidence with an influential display. His pace, direct running and willingness to take on defenders provided England with an important attacking outlet throughout the contest.

England faced a Croatia side that many expected to be their toughest opponents in the group stage, making the result and performance particularly encouraging as they opened the tournament with three points.

Rooney Praises Arsenal Winger

Madueke’s contribution did not go unnoticed, with former England captain Rooney highlighting the winger’s display when assessing the team’s performance.

According to the Metro, Rooney said: “England played alright in the first half, they were in control and it was just two poor goals they conceded.

“But I was encouraged because you knew if they kept playing the way that they were, they would get more chances.

“They were getting into a good shape and they were being patient. Noni Madueke was really good on the right, he was an outlet for England. It was a good and controlled performance.”

The praise reflects the growing confidence surrounding Madueke’s role within the national team setup. While Saka remains a key figure for England, performances such as this demonstrate the strength of the squad’s attacking options.

With the tournament still in its early stages, Madueke has given Tuchel another reason to trust him, and he will hope to build on this display as England continue their pursuit of World Cup success.

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