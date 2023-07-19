Wayne Rooney makes prediction about Declan Rice’s future at Arsenal

Arsenal’s latest addition, Declan Rice, has received praise from Wayne Rooney, who believes the English midfielder could become a future captain at the Emirates. Despite a difficult negotiation, Arsenal broke their transfer record to secure the Conference League winner’s signature during this transfer window.

Rice’s exceptional productivity on the field and his exemplary conduct on and off the pitch make him a natural leader. While Arsenal already boasts several leaders within their ranks, Rooney sees Rice as a player who could potentially wear the captain’s armband in the future.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“I think he’s a huge signing for Arsenal.

“He’s a fantastic player with a great mentality. Young. Arsenal have got a player at the top of his game and I think he’ll bring a great character in the dressing room. He could be captain of Arsenal. He’s a player who Arsenal needed and they’ve certainly got a top player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to argue about the quality of Rice because several stats back the claim that the midfielder is one of the best in his position in the country.

The Englishman will certainly make us better and we just need to ensure he is fit and we build a system that would make him thrive.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…