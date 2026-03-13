Wayne Rooney not convinced Arsenal can win title but is sure of one thing

Wayne Rooney may not be entirely certain that Arsenal can secure the Premier League title at the conclusion of this season due to the continued threat from Manchester City, but he has no doubts that they have been the best team in England so far.

The Gunners have spent more time at the summit of the league table than any other club since the start of the campaign, demonstrating remarkable consistency under the management of Mikel Arteta, who is working tirelessly to guide the team to the championship, just as many observers expect.

Rooney’s Assessment of Arsenal

Rooney has expressed admiration for Arsenal’s performances this term and commented via Metro Sports:

‘For me it’s different, I think Arsenal are the most consistent team, whether they win it or not, I’m still not sure because of City, I don’t know.’

His statement highlights the challenge posed by Manchester City, who remain serious contenders for the title, but it also underscores the recognition of Arsenal’s quality and resilience throughout the season.

Domestic and European Form

In European competition, Arsenal have also impressed, advancing smoothly through the league stage and now reaching the round of 16, where they continue to be considered one of the strongest sides remaining in the tournament. Domestically, winning the Premier League remains the primary objective for their supporters, and the team still has a handful of crucial fixtures left to secure the top spot.

As Arsenal approaches the final stages of the league season, the margin for error is minimal. Every point matters, and maintaining focus will be essential if they are to convert their long-standing position at the top of the table into a title triumph. Rooney’s assessment captures both the promise and the challenge facing the club as they aim to finish the season on the highest note.