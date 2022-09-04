Wayne Rooney offers United advice on how to beat Arsenal

Former Manchester United man Wayne Rooney has offered the Red Devils advice on how to beat Arsenal.

United started this season poorly, but they have won their last three league matches.

Beating Liverpool on matchday three has been a catalyst for their recent success, but they will face an Arsenal side that has won all their league matches.

Mikel Arteta’s team is now a proper winning machine, and United will face a tough side in this fixture.

Rooney played in many matches against Arsenal, and he says the current United team should keep doing what they did in their last three matches.

In his column for The Times, he wrote: ‘United have a lot of quality, and if you get the basics right you give yourselves the platform for the quality to come through. That’s what we saw in victories over Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City.

‘Against this Arsenal side they’ll need the intensity they showed in those wins, especially the one against Liverpool.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

United knows they are facing the Premier League’s most in-form team in this game, and we expect them to prepare very well for it.

Their recent run of form has filled them with confidence, but we will test that in this game.

It would be interesting to see who comes out on top, but our new confidence should help us get the win.