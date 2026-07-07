Wayne Rooney praises “excellent” Arsenal star in Mexico win

Wayne Rooney was impressed with Declan Rice’s performance as England defeated Mexico in the World Cup round of 16 yesterday.

The Three Lions are aiming to finish the competition as winners, and Rice has remained a key player in the team since the start of the tournament, producing strong performances whenever he has featured.

Rice earns praise for another important display

England is now among the favourites to win the competition, and the Three Lions will be determined to continue winning matches and producing impressive performances throughout the tournament.

Mexico represented their toughest challenge so far, and England defeated one of the co-hosts, who had won all their matches before the meeting while also keeping clean sheets in each of those games.

Rice is playing while carrying an injury, yet he once again delivered a strong performance. Rooney highlighted his contribution alongside several England players who helped secure the victory.

Rooney highlights England’s key performers

There are still several difficult teams remaining in the competition, but England can enjoy their latest victory and the quality shown during the match.

Rooney praised the team’s overall performance and identified the players who made a significant impact during the win. He said via the Metro:

‘The whole team were excellent but the big players stood up tonight, Jordan Pickford had his best game and the two centre backs were really good, ahead of the defence Declan Rice was excellent and Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane really turned up tonight.’

The comments underline the importance of experienced and influential players during major tournament matches. Rice’s role in midfield continues to provide England with stability, while other key figures have also stepped forward when required.

With the competition reaching its later stages, England will need further strong performances from their leading players if they are to achieve their goal of winning the tournament.