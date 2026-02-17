Wayne Rooney says Arsenal fans and legends are “killing them”

Wayne Rooney has expressed disbelief at comments made by Martin Keown, suggesting it could be preferable for Arsenal to hold a six-point lead over Manchester City rather than a nine-point advantage. The remarks followed City’s comeback win over Liverpool at Anfield, which narrowed the gap at the top of the table.

Arsenal have since dropped two more points, and only four now separate them from City in the standings. Although Mikel Arteta’s side still has fixtures remaining in which they could extend their advantage, City’s strong run of form has ensured the title race remains finely poised.

Rooney questions external pressure

The gap might have been wider had Arsenal secured victories in matches many expected them to win comfortably. As the campaign continues, there is a genuine possibility that the top position could change hands, increasing the pressure surrounding every performance.

Rooney believes that some of the commentary from figures associated with Arsenal is not helping the situation. In his view, public remarks from former players and fans risk adding unnecessary tension at a crucial stage of the season. He has suggested that maintaining silence and allowing the team to focus could be more beneficial than engaging in debates about point margins and psychological advantages.

He also indicated that Arteta himself has handled the media well, projecting calmness and control despite the shifting dynamics of the title race.

Criticism of Keown’s remarks

Speaking as reported by Metro Sport, Rooney directly addressed Keown’s statement and questioned the logic behind it.

He said, ‘For me, what’s happening is the Arsenal fans and the ex-players coming out are actually killing them.

‘They should stay silent and let everyone else talk.

‘I heard Martin Keown on talkSPORT saying having a six-point lead is better than nine. What are you talking about?!

‘That’s an experienced [former] player who’s getting nervous. I actually think Mikel Arteta is handling it brilliantly with the way he’s speaking with the media.

‘It’s other people connected to the club who are actually having more of an effect.’

