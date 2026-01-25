Wayne Rooney thinks Arsenal were nervous in the second half

Wayne Rooney sensed some nervousness in the Arsenal team during the second half of their game against Manchester United. The Red Devils were in exceptional form and proved too strong for their hosts, securing an important victory that highlighted their resilience and ability to exploit key moments.

Arsenal has been considered the best team in England this season and entered the match as favourites to overcome United. Many observers, however, overlooked the fact that the Red Devils had sufficient time to rest during the week and had defeated Manchester City in their previous fixture. These factors, seemingly underestimated by the Gunners, ultimately played a significant role in the outcome and came back to haunt them.

United Take Advantage

The second half was defined by United’s dominance and composure, as they capitalised on Arsenal’s initial nervousness. Rooney highlighted the shift in momentum, emphasising how the visitors’ confidence and organisation allowed them to control key phases of the match. Michael Carrick, despite only being in charge as United’s manager for a few days, appeared to have instilled a sense of structure and belief within the team that contributed to their effective performance.

Arsenal, meanwhile, struggled to regain its early rhythm. Although the Gunners remain four points clear at the top of the Premier League, their inability to maintain composure and assert authority in the second half demonstrated that significant improvements would be required if they are to secure the title.

Rooney Reflects on the Match

Rooney said on the BBC: “I thought the second half Manchester United were excellent and deserved the win. I thought Arsenal were a bit nervy and started the second half on the back foot really. I think United took advantage of that, looked dangerous, defended really well again and deserved to win in the end.”

His comments underscored the impact of momentum and belief on the result, highlighting how United’s confidence and tactical awareness overcame the early expectations placed on Arsenal and ultimately determined the outcome of the fixture.