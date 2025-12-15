Wayne Rooney thinks Unai Emery is better than Mikel Arteta

Wayne Rooney does not believe Mikel Arteta is the best manager in the Premier League, a distinction many would still attribute to Pep Guardiola. That view is widely accepted, but the debate becomes more interesting when considering who should be regarded as the second best manager in the division at present.

Arteta has overseen a period of remarkable consistency at Arsenal over the last three seasons. While silverware has so far eluded his side, the Gunners have established themselves as the most consistently strong team in the league during that time. This level of sustained performance is widely credited to the work Arteta has done since taking charge at the Emirates.

Arteta’s impact at Arsenal

Under Arteta, Arsenal have rebuilt their identity and competitiveness. His side regularly challenges at the top end of the table, displaying tactical organisation, intensity, and balance across the pitch. Although trophies remain the ultimate measure of success, there is little doubt that Arsenal’s resurgence is closely linked to the manager’s influence.

Arteta is now considered one of the finest managers in world football, recognition that reflects both his tactical acumen and his ability to develop a cohesive squad. However, expectations continue to rise, and there is a growing sense that tangible success in the form of trophies is required sooner rather than later. Many believe Arsenal are moving in that direction, and that Arteta has the capacity to deliver major honours in the near future.

Rooney’s alternative choice

Despite praising Arteta’s work, Rooney does not see him as the second best manager in the Premier League. Instead, he believes that honour belongs to a former Arsenal coach. Speaking as reported by the Metro, Rooney explained his reasoning and highlighted the challenges faced by that manager during his time in north London.

He said, “Unai Emery was the first over to come in after Arsene Wenger and we saw with David Moyes and Sir Alex [Ferguson] how difficult that can be.

“That’s a huge pressure. That was a difficult one but the Arsenal job isn’t a true reflection of him.

“In my opinion he’s probably the second-best manager in the Premier League when you look at what he’s doing. You can’t judge Emery on what happened at Arsenal.

“Mikel Arteta is doing fantastic as well.”

Rooney’s comments underline the complexity of judging managerial success, suggesting that context and circumstance play a significant role alongside results and trophies.