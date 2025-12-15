Wayne Rooney thinks Unai Emery is better than Mikel Arteta

Wayne Rooney does not believe Mikel Arteta is the best manager in the Premier League, a distinction many would still attribute to Pep Guardiola. That view is widely accepted, but the debate becomes more interesting when considering who should be regarded as the second best manager in the division at present.
Arteta has overseen a period of remarkable consistency at Arsenal over the last three seasons. While silverware has so far eluded his side, the Gunners have established themselves as the most consistently strong team in the league during that time. This level of sustained performance is widely credited to the work Arteta has done since taking charge at the Emirates.
Arteta’s impact at Arsenal
Under Arteta, Arsenal have rebuilt their identity and competitiveness. His side regularly challenges at the top end of the table, displaying tactical organisation, intensity, and balance across the pitch. Although trophies remain the ultimate measure of success, there is little doubt that Arsenal’s resurgence is closely linked to the manager’s influence.
Arteta is now considered one of the finest managers in world football, recognition that reflects both his tactical acumen and his ability to develop a cohesive squad. However, expectations continue to rise, and there is a growing sense that tangible success in the form of trophies is required sooner rather than later. Many believe Arsenal are moving in that direction, and that Arteta has the capacity to deliver major honours in the near future.
Rooney’s alternative choice
Despite praising Arteta’s work, Rooney does not see him as the second best manager in the Premier League. Instead, he believes that honour belongs to a former Arsenal coach. Speaking as reported by the Metro, Rooney explained his reasoning and highlighted the challenges faced by that manager during his time in north London.
He said, “Unai Emery was the first over to come in after Arsene Wenger and we saw with David Moyes and Sir Alex [Ferguson] how difficult that can be.
“That’s a huge pressure. That was a difficult one but the Arsenal job isn’t a true reflection of him.
“In my opinion he’s probably the second-best manager in the Premier League when you look at what he’s doing. You can’t judge Emery on what happened at Arsenal.
“Mikel Arteta is doing fantastic as well.”
Rooney’s comments underline the complexity of judging managerial success, suggesting that context and circumstance play a significant role alongside results and trophies.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I don’t know if I would go that far; interesting to see though what Emery could do if Villa backed him with 1 billion to spend in 5-6 years.
I will not diminish what Arteta and our club owners and staff have built over the last couple of years. Now we are seeing what fruit it yields, we are in the best position to win the league and possibly the CL. If Arteta does this, then there is good reason to say Arteta is the 2nd best manager in PL behind Pep.
However, in head-to-head matchups between Arteta and Emery, Arteta has 2 wins, 2 draws, and 4 losses. Emery dominated early matchups, but since Arteta has built his squad he has started gaining ground.
If Villa had more depth I would be more worried, but I think they will start to fade away with the Spring.
I did judge Emery on what he did at Arsenal.
That’s not to say, he hasn’t had an excellent career before and after, but his time in north London was marred by 2 highly achievable chances to get back into the CL disappearing by a poor end of season and a worse showing in the EL final. He has managed at a high level so wasn’t exactly inexperienced. Clearly his English language skills were lacking and the dressing room shenanigans played a significant part in his sacking which was a result in a slump in the league. He was given money to spend. Not who he wanted, particularly in Pepe’s case, but neither was Arteta who got Cedric and Mari, until Sanhelli was shown the door.
I’ve no doubt Emery could get a concerto out of the current squad but this is now, and Arteta has done well to build a team able to compete domestically and in Europe
The question is how did Mr Rooney come to that conclusion, as that is what matters. What criteria was used and what would be the outcome over What period.? there was a very interesting piece posted using age, experience etc. That bench mark makes MA the best manager in EPL and most probably in Europe. Winning the league trophy is not a 1 season matter.
MA gave the Gunners an identity, which is far mor important than trophy to start with
Can I ask you the same question?
How did you come to the conclusion that Arteta is the best (LOL ) manager in the prem and probably Europe.?
It is opinion, nothing more nothing less. Unless someone states metrics everyone agrees on, then it is a moot point, and just a matter of opinion.
Personally, without a league title, you are not the best in the league, forget about Europe. Then again, if trophies don’t matter to some, then how do you judge?
Interesting question though, how would one judge or rank managers, based on what criteria?
Dammmm….
Managers are judged on what they win. Draw your own conclusions? But Emery bloodies his nose very often, with inferior teams. And many managers have won more than Arteta. He can not be judged as equals until he does what he should be doing. Winning the league!!!!
If is’s as Rooney is saying top European clubs would have rushed to sign Emery and he wouldn’t have landed at pressureless Villa.
Knowing his prospects Bayern tapped up Kompany while Emery was available.