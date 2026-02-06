“We apologise” Mikel Arteta responds to Chelsea coach

Mikel Arteta has issued an apology to Liam Rosenior following complaints that his team was not given sufficient privacy while preparing for their match against Arsenal. The incident occurred during the pre-match warm-up at the Emirates and was caught on camera, drawing significant attention after the game.

Cameras showed the Chelsea manager visibly frustrated as he felt his side had not been afforded the usual space to prepare. During warm-ups, teams are typically allocated half of the pitch each, allowing players to go through their routines without disruption. On this occasion, Arsenal’s coaching staff appeared to encroach on the Chelsea half, which Rosenior believed interfered with his team’s preparation.

Rosenior reaction and clarification

Rosenior did not attempt to hide his displeasure, and his reaction was widely circulated after the final whistle. The matter quickly became a talking point, prompting further clarification from the Chelsea manager. He later explained that his frustration was not directed at Arteta or the Arsenal players themselves. Instead, his issue centred on the conduct of the coaching staff and what he felt was a lack of respect for his players’ need for adequate space during their warm-up.

Rosenior stressed that proper preparation is an important part of the matchday routine and suggested that his team had not been given the conditions normally expected at that level. Despite the visible frustration, he played down any suggestion of a wider dispute between the two clubs.

Arteta’s response and apology

When the issue was put to Arteta, the Arsenal manager chose not to escalate the situation. He responded calmly and offered an apology, emphasising that no disrespect was intended. Speaking as reported by Standard Sport, Arteta said, “It’s his opinion.

“Obviously we respect everybody and [if] at any point one of the staff members went through that, we apologise and that’s it.

“It’s very common in football, especially with the keepers because they have to kick long balls and all that. Nothing there to comment.”

Arteta’s comments suggest he viewed the incident as a routine footballing matter rather than a deliberate attempt to disrupt Chelsea’s preparations. By apologising directly, he sought to defuse any lingering tension and reaffirm mutual respect between the two coaching staffs.