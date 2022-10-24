We are all disappointed of course but at least Arsenal stay top of the League

Disappointed to say the least! by Shenel
Well that was a bit of a kick in the teeth now wasn’t it.
After many games have come and gone where wins have been an ever present, barring the Manchester United game of course, these two dropped points over the weekend now feel like a bit of a big loss if I am honest.
Upon starting the game bright and getting that goal it seemed as though it was going to be one of those afternoons where we could sit back and witness a two or three nil win, however that was not to be the case as after we went 1-0 up, our pace and press seemed to drop off.
Now that sort of thing affected us last season where we were not able to kill off games, and if this sort of thing begins to creep into our game again then we will drop back into how we were last season, and we do not want to undo all of the hard work we have done up until now.
Let’s not take anything away from Southampton though, as they did step up their game in the second half as we dropped off, and by doing so they made us look average and pulled back a goal for the equaliser.
But we can also say that had this game been last season we may have very easily gone from being one goal up and potentially winning the game, to losing the game, yet we held on for the draw.
I know it isn’t the end of the world but when you become so used to the team winning, which we have done in recent weeks. Anything other than a win is just disappointing.
I guess we have to be our own harshest of critics because that’s how champions work. A champion mentality is all about winning and it is good to see that so many of the boys are disappointed at the two dropped points.
So, the quicker we go out and get that that next win under our belts the better we will all be feeling.
Although we are still top of the league TOUCH WOOD, with a two-point cushion, and long may that continue!
But for now onwards and upwards we go!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
The season is still long, so anything could happen. Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea got more disappointing results
If Tomiyasu plays RB against PSV, I think we’ll get at least a draw in Netherlands
@GAI
Man United are looking crisp right now. They seem to have clicked and are full of energy and intensity like we had at the start of the season..
Newcastle hold them to a draw two games ago…..At Oldtraford
I wish they kept Ronaldo in their starting line-up to ruin their high pressing system, unfortunately Ten Hag got the balls to drop him
It’s going to be a bumpy ride. We are going to have moments of frustration throughout the season like we did against Southampton, United, etc..
I fee like we have fallen off our performance levels since the Liverpool game. We are making it so very difficult for ourselves in nearly every match by not being clinical enough. Our front 3 a very good footballers that are very creative but when it comes of finishing of their chances they are very average. This keeps piling on more pressure on the team as a whole. In most games we get more than enough clear cut chances but scuff most of them hence why we end up with these nervy 1-0 finishes.
Jesus, Martinelli l, Saka etc have got to be more clinical and that should give the team more breathing space..
But we have to be honest with ourselves, our intensity levels have been dropping since that Liverpool game. May be Arteta should now start trusting his squad more, integrate the rest of our squad members into the first team with confidence. More rotation.
It now feels disappointing even drawing a single game this season due to the high levels the team has shown from preseason. May be we got too ahead of ourselves now thinking we should be blitzing each and every opponent we are pitted against.
It’s the performance of Arsenal more so for me against Southampton than the result.
First 20 minutes we were in control, dictating the game, and had momentum. Everything you want to see.
However, Southampton grew into the game while we slowly faded. They out hussled us, and soon began out playing us as we saw in the 2nd half.
Was it fatigue? Who knows, but the front 3 and Odegaard were poor on the day. Xhaka was the only bright spot, and the attackers need to find something because they were easily handled by Southampton.
Don’t want to hear about the ref, Saka diving, Jesus flopping on the ground like a fish out of water.
Spuds were physical with us, kicking out, but we handled it. We’ve overcome physical matches this year, so I don’t buy the ref excuses in this one.
Some players clearly need a rest, gaffer has to find a way to mix in some bench players with his preferred starters. Can’t run out the same group twice a week every week.
I was expecting this result. Southampton has been a nightmare to Arsenal for a longtime. In last 5 years Arsenal did not show a good record against Southampton especially away from home.
Let’s be serious on here we are not at the level if City yet.So as far so good as we’r top of the league but Let’s not delude out selves City is too string with way more depth and quality.We should tie our key players to New contracté and strengthen in January if possible.Top four should be our main target this year
of City….so far so good…our selves ….strong……contract
Sorry
We must have come a long way, if we are all bitterly disappointed with a draw at Southampton 😉