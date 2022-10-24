We are all disappointed of course but at least Arsenal stay top of the League

Disappointed to say the least! by Shenel

Well that was a bit of a kick in the teeth now wasn’t it.

After many games have come and gone where wins have been an ever present, barring the Manchester United game of course, these two dropped points over the weekend now feel like a bit of a big loss if I am honest.

Upon starting the game bright and getting that goal it seemed as though it was going to be one of those afternoons where we could sit back and witness a two or three nil win, however that was not to be the case as after we went 1-0 up, our pace and press seemed to drop off.

Now that sort of thing affected us last season where we were not able to kill off games, and if this sort of thing begins to creep into our game again then we will drop back into how we were last season, and we do not want to undo all of the hard work we have done up until now.

Let’s not take anything away from Southampton though, as they did step up their game in the second half as we dropped off, and by doing so they made us look average and pulled back a goal for the equaliser.

But we can also say that had this game been last season we may have very easily gone from being one goal up and potentially winning the game, to losing the game, yet we held on for the draw.

I know it isn’t the end of the world but when you become so used to the team winning, which we have done in recent weeks. Anything other than a win is just disappointing.

I guess we have to be our own harshest of critics because that’s how champions work. A champion mentality is all about winning and it is good to see that so many of the boys are disappointed at the two dropped points.

So, the quicker we go out and get that that next win under our belts the better we will all be feeling.

Although we are still top of the league TOUCH WOOD, with a two-point cushion, and long may that continue!

But for now onwards and upwards we go!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

