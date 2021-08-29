“We are Arsenal and we need pride” Arsenal players set for showdown talks after humiliating start to the season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says Arsenal players have to talk after their season descended to a new low with their 5-0 loss to Manchester City yesterday.

The Gunners haven’t scored a goal in the Premier League this season and have lost their opening three matches.

They seemed to have made some progress when they beat West Brom 6-0 in the Carabao Cup last week.

However, it turns out that it was just a one-off as normal service resumed in their loss to City.

Arsenal has spent money to strengthen the squad in this transfer window, but things don’t seem to be getting better with their current results.

Speaking after their match against City, club captain Aubameyang wasn’t in a cheerful mood and says the players will have a talk to discuss their season.

He expects them to find a solution that will help them raise their levels so that they can return from the international break in better shape.

‘I think we need to talk between us players,’ said the striker in his post-match interview as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘I think this is now important because we are Arsenal and we need pride. We have to talk and say the truth between each other, be honest and raise the level.

‘For sure (it) is going to be difficult, but we are a team. We have to stick together in this moment.’