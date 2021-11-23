“We are aware” club President admits Arsenal target will leave, but not before the end of this season

Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi will follow in the footsteps of Erling Haaland to become the next top player to leave the Austrian club.

He has been their star man in the Champions League this season and his performance in the competition has caught the attention of Arsenal and other top European clubs.

The Sun says the Gunners see him as an ideal signing and they are very much in the running to sign him.

If he moves to the Emirates in the January transfer window, he can contribute to helping Arsenal achieve success in the second half of this season.

However, his Austrian club is prepared to fight and keep him beyond the winter transfer window.

In a recent interview, Salzburg president, Harald Lurzerg, admits they expect him to leave in the summer, but he says it would not be sooner.

Lurzerg told Bild podcast Bayern Insider: “We are aware that Karim will probably take the next step next summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adeyemi is one of the finest attacking players in Europe at the moment, and the youngster could lead the Arsenal attack for years if he joins.

There is a lot of competition for his signature, but Arsenal’s eagerness to hand chances to young players could convince him to choose the Emirates as his next home.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have established themselves as important players at Arsenal despite their young age, and Adeyemi might become the next one.

It remains unclear how much he would eventually cost his next club, but Transfermarkt values him at €20m.