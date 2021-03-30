“We are currently working on renewing the contract” midfielder’s agent gives update on his future

Mohamed Elneny returned to Arsenal from a loan stint with Besiktas last season and looked to have regained the trust of Mikel Arteta at the start of this campaign.
The club decided to keep him as a part of their squad for the new season and he has been a useful alternative in midfield.
The arrival of Thomas Partey has increased the competition for a place in the Arsenal midfield and Elneny hasn’t seen much action.
Regardless of his lack of consistent action at the Emirates, his agent has just revealed that the midfielder is in line to earn a new Arsenal deal.
The Gunners are rebuilding their team under Arteta and they might replace some of their current players in the summer.
Elneny is one player who should go, but his agent said in a recent interview that they are discussing terms of a new deal with the Gunners.
“Leaving to the Turkish league is among the rumours surrounding Mohamed Elneny,” Alan Nazmy admitted (Yallakora).
“The player has a season left on his contract, and we are currently working on renewing the contract.
“The player’s ambitions are to continue (with Arsenal), after earning the confidence of his coach Arteta. This is his first choice.”
Personally we could get rid of atleast 3 center midfielders for next season Elneny being one of them and Torreira and Guendouzi being the other 2 .
This frees up spots and wages we are wasting on these types of players ,I get squad rotation is vital for the long season but surely we could get better from the academy offset these players leaving thus freeing up wages for us to actually sign a proper CM who can take us forward seeing this is the one position which is vital for us going forward .
No bad feelings towards the players I mentioned but if we want to kick on this is what is needed ,we have become stagnant and the pressure form teams below us are evident for everyone to see if we get left behind it will take years to get back to where we should be .
I would have added Xhaka but apparently our last 3 managers and this one plant his name first on the teamsheet .
His ambition is to get the best contract (salary) he can and that is at Arsenal. Everyone knows he’s punching above is weight here.
Anyone in their right mind would sell him as he’s okay at his best and very anonymous at worst.