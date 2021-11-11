“We are definitely going to need him” Ex-Gunner names one player that has to be fit to face Liverpool

Arsenal faces Liverpool in their next Premier League match after the international break and it is a crunch encounter for the Gunners.

Liverpool has just lost their first league game of the season after West Ham beat them before the international break.

Arsenal beat Watford to close the gap between both clubs, and they are now just two points behind the Reds.

The game would be a tough one and Arsenal needs the best team they can assemble to get something from the fixture.

Thomas Partey missed the game against the Hornets through injury and former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell believes it is absolutely important that he plays the match against Liverpool.

He told Football Insider: “The international break has come at the perfect time.

“Liverpool will be a big test.

“You cannot legislate for a muscle injury. You cannot really prevent it. Hopefully it is not as bad as we may fear.

“The medical team will assess over the next two weeks and let’s hope he can come back. I’m confident he can be ready.

“At Anfield, we are definitely going to need him. It would be a big boost if he’s fit to start.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has emerged as one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men in this campaign and his presence was missed in the game against Watford.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles did a good job as the midfield partner of Albert Sambi Lokonga, but the Englishman might be too inexperienced against an opponent like Liverpool.

If Partey is back, we can be confident that Jurgen Klopp’s players will not overrun us in midfield during that fixture.

With more than a week left before the game kicks off, the Ghanaian has enough time to recover from his injury.