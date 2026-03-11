“We are excited” Bayer Leverkusen manager discusses the Arsenal challenge

Bayer Leverkusen manager Kasper Hjulmand has acknowledged that his side will face their toughest challenge when they take on Arsenal in the Champions League tonight. The German club has worked hard to reach this stage of the competition and now finds itself preparing for a difficult encounter against one of the most highly regarded teams in Europe.

Leverkusen has consistently been among the stronger sides in German football in recent years. Their progress to the round of 16 of the Champions League reflects that status, although their path was not straightforward. The club had to secure its place through the playoff round rather than advancing directly from the league phase.

Despite the extra hurdle, reaching the knockout stage represents an important achievement for the German side. However, the reward for that progress is a meeting with a team many observers believe is among the strongest contenders in the competition this season.

Arsenal Enter as Strong Favourites

Arsenal enjoyed an outstanding league phase in the Champions League, finishing with a perfect record. Because of that impressive performance, the Gunners are widely considered one of the most difficult opponents any team could draw at this stage of the tournament.

Many analysts and supporters believe Arsenal are among the favourites to win the competition outright. Their consistency, quality within the squad, and strong performances throughout the campaign have positioned them as a formidable contender for the trophy.

Given that context, Leverkusen will be fully aware of the scale of the task ahead. Arsenal’s form and reputation mean they are widely expected to have the upper hand across the two-legged tie. Nevertheless, knockout football often produces surprises, and Leverkusen will hope to deliver a strong performance in the opening match.

Hjulmand Embraces the Challenge

The first leg promises to be an intriguing contest, and anticipation is building as the kickoff approaches. Hjulmand is expected to prepare a tactical approach designed to give his team the best possible chance of competing with the Gunners.

Ahead of the fixture, he shared his thoughts on the challenge facing his team. As quoted by Bulinews, he said:

“Arsenal are maybe the best team in Europe right now. It’s the toughest test, but we are excited by this opportunity. We need to enjoy this game with our fans and bring our best performance,”