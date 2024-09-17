“We are here to compete for the major trophies.” Eidevall on Arsenal Women’s 2024-25 season

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Jonas Eidevall, Manager of Arsenal, gives a thumbs up during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Molineux on March 31, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

5 years later, Arsenal Women haven’t lifted the WSL title; unfortunately, they’ve been left to watch their London rivals Chelsea win the last 5 WSL titles. This new season requires someone to stop Chelsea, and Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has presented his team as such.

Eidevall feels his Arsenal team should have easily lifted the 2023-24 WSL title for how they dominated their fellow title rivals, going unbeaten against them, but they just failed to be consistent and win the other games they needed to win.

With the new season starting this weekend, Eidevall is keen on his team trying to be consistent, as they have proven they can beat the best of the best in the league.

Eidevall told Sky Sports of Arsenal title chances: “I surely hope we can, because that’s the aim. We are Arsenal. We are here to compete for the major trophies.

“We’ve been so close to winning the league, so why couldn’t we win the league? We just need to find that consistency.

“We showed last season that we can beat the top teams. If you put us in a table with just the top teams, we would have been number one, which is probably one of the hardest things to do in the WSL.

“If you look historically in that league, most of the time, the winner of that table would have been the winner in the league as well.

“But we were not consistent enough in the rest of the games and therefore didn’t get enough points. We need to address that and we need to develop, but we have the potential.”

Eidevall’s claims undoubtedly give the Gooners a boost heading into this new season; Arsenal simply needs to continue winning. Last season, they had an incredible team on paper that, if it played to its limits, should have won the league.

There are new quality recruits, Mariona Caldentey, Rosa Kafaji, and Daphne van Domselaar, who only boost Arsenal’s chances to win the league.

The Arsenal manager wants his team to be consistent, but he also needs to be consistent in his team selection, something he struggled with last season.

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

