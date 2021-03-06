‘We are in a rebuilding process’ Keown says Arsenal needs to keep supporting Arteta

Martin Keown has urged Arsenal to keep supporting Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard rebuilds the team.
They made Arteta the club’s manager last season after trying to achieve quick success with Unai Emery.
The Arsenal team that the former midfielder inherited needed revamping after years of stagnancy under Arsene Wenger and the ill-fated reign of Emery.
Arteta won the FA Cup and the Community Shield within a year at the helm and Arsenal backed him in the last two transfer window to keep his team in the race for the European places.
However, the Gunners have been plagued by an inconsistency that has seen them struggle to get results.
But Martin Keown can see what he is trying to achieve and he has urged the Gunners to be patient with him and says the club is going through a rebuild and there is evidence that the Spaniard knows what he is doing.
‘It was a disastrous start to the season – 14 points from 14 games. They’ve lost 11 games already this season. We are in a rebuilding process,’ Keown told BT Sport via Mail Sport.
‘Now there is a nucleus of youngsters at Arsenal that they’re relying heavily on. There are some good players. We need to give them a chance. It’s about a respectable league position. You’re an Arsenal player, you’ve got to put a performance in.
‘I feel if Smith-Rowe was fit today, Odegaard would not be playing. It does point to the direction that the manager wants to go. He wants to play this total football style of play, with people who are really technically very gifted.
‘There’s no doubt he can do that, Odegaard. Today’s a really big opportunity for him to stamp his future on this football club. Real Madrid, I believe, want to take him back. Nonetheless, it’s a real opportunity for him to play the way that he feels he can. But Smith-Rowe, I didn’t want his route into the first team blocked.
‘They’ve got to start winning games. There’s some huge games coming up. He’ll be judged on where they finish in the league. Arsene Wenger managed to finish on 20 occasions in the top four. You need to start getting consistency.
‘There have been lots of changes at the football club. They need to support him (Arteta). He’s talking about controlling games and better decision making, we need to see that now.’
Yes we are in a rebuilding process, but schoolboy errors are a strange way of rebuilding.
Do are saying we need a new keeper then?
Let’s see if MK will be brave enough to tell the same message to fans when they return to the Emirates shortly.
This whole “rebuilding” narrative has been a recent incarnation, based on PR motivated damage control, once it became abundantly clear that we were going to struggle to compete for anything, minus Europa…if Arteta, last summer, had made a definitive statement of intent regarding the overriding “rebuilding” plan for this season, then I think more people would give him the benefit of the doubt, but instead he didn’t deal with the deadwood right away, he signed an older player to high wages and offered significant promises involving minutes, he constantly started players who most feel aren’t part of our logical future plans, he completely mismanaged most of our future prospects, (minus Saka) who needed the experience that can logical only come during a “transitional” period and spoke glowingly, early on, about our ability to contend for things, as a way to justify his delusional expectations following our FA Cup victory, instead of putting on his big boy pants and going to work on what they’re too conveniently now calling our “rebuild”…classic cake and eat it too scenario
Not at all. I’m saying that there are some great movements all over the field, but some inexcusable errors at this level, particularly around either 18 yard box. Such errors should be easy to iron out, but they are not being ironed out, and they have probably cost us say, 6 to 10 points this season. Too much passing around near their own goal, too much back passing, even from the opposition half of the pitch allowing teams to get positioned and reorganised. Not incisive enough when approaching the opposition box. Unless you’ve got a Stanley Matthews or maybe a George Best in the box, you just can’t be like that.
The goalie does come too far off his line when not necessary, and very often does not dispatch the ball quick enough or far enough. Easy to rectify. What’s left would be a very good goalkeeper. I think we have a potentially great team in the making and a great manager. All we need now is a bit more polish and common sense when it really matters, and the confidence which comes with that polish. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to reply. Sorry to be so long winded.
After reading this article for a second time, I’m still confused. I think Martin Keown is confused and our manager, Arteta is also confused. Are we trying to rebuild or are we trying to compete for European places? And can we do both at the same time? Probably not.
My mentor used to tell me, if you don’t know where you are going, any bus will take you to your destination. This, I believe, is the root cause of our problem.
To rebuild you have to have a foundation and i dont see a stable one. Im not enjoying the football we are playing, i dont think ive been so underwhelmed watching us as i am now. I watch us and think we play every game with the handbrake on, we have exciting players who aren’t exciting me like i think they can and should. I think the whole situation is just flat and unexciting but i think that is in the mould of Arteta. The club i feel from top to bottom has no soul or passion, from the owner to the team. Its probably the worst situation this club has ever been in at the moment.