“We are in the 4 competitions we want to be in” says Arsenal Women’s Jonas Eidevall

The 2024-25 league season was always going to be full of expectations for Arsenal Women. Injuries derailed any progress they had made throughout the 2022–23 season, forcing them to restart from scratch. Last season, after a successful summer transfer business. in which the team massively boosted their squad depth, they attempted to return to the path of glory they were on; they were unable to live up to expectations, but by the end of the 2023-24 season, there were signs of improvement.

Arsenal’s 2023-24 team was formidable, and it should have won the league if it had reached its full potential. Well, with the additions of Daphne Van Domselaar, Mariona Caldentey, and Rosa Kafaji this summer, the Gunners’ technical bench can no longer complain about squad depth or quality; this team now has both.

They now have to compete, and they must do so on numerous fronts. Fortunately, Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall understands the high expectations, as he revealed after his team qualified for the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages.

“It was really important; we have built a squad to be in this position to compete in the group stage,” declared Eidevall. “I think we have been growing with our performances; we have the results we wanted. But we can’t relax; the season starts now for us, and we are in the four competitions we want to be in, and we want to make the most of that.”

Sure, Arsenal Women can’t relax this season; they have the league, the Continental Cup, the FA Cup, and the Champions League to compete for. Yes, their performance has improved, as evidenced by their UWCL and WSL run last season, compared to this season already. However, the results matter, and aiming for a win should be all that matters. Our Gunner Women must focus and compete, as we look forward to this season ending in glory.

Michelle M

