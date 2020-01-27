Some Arsenal fans may get excited after hearing Mikel Arteta tell BT Sport that the Gunners are ‘in the market’ for ‘one or two boys’ this month.
Our former skipper was quizzed on whether the side would be adding any defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window after Shkodran Mustafi’s injury this evening.
The centre-back was stretchered off early in the second-half with an apparent ankle injury.
Arteta didn’t specifically mention that it’s defenders that we’re in for, but this would seem wise considering our current injury problems at the back.
Take a look at what the Spaniard had to say on transfers below:
"We are in the market, the club is trying to facilitate us."
Arsenal remain keen to bolster their defence, especially with Shkodran Mustafi seeming to suffer a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/lipkj0wZ1X
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 27, 2020
Read More: Arsenal among the teams considering a move for former Liverpool star
Arteta reiterated the club is ‘trying to facilitate us’ with the ‘resources’ that they have. Flamengo defender Pablo Mari’s name was specifically mentioned but Arteta didn’t give too much away with his calculated response.
With Mustafi possibly joining Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac on the sidelines, we could certainly do with bolstering our defence before the window closes.
Even without injury troubles it’s fair to say that our defence has looked lacklustre for most of the season, it will be difficult for us to return to our former glory if we can’t manage to shore up things at the back.
Which defender would you most like to see us make a move for during the January transfer window?