“We are not at Anfield” Arsenal legend blasts them for lack of concentration

Former Arsenal man Robert Pires has blasted them for lack of concentration after they dropped two points from a winning position against West Ham.

Arsenal needed to beat the Hammers after drawing at Liverpool from a winning position.

They raced into a 2-0 lead just as happened at Anfield and fans expected them to leave the London Stadium with a win. However, that never happened as the Hammers fought back.

In the end, it seemed Arsenal were lucky to escape with a draw and Pires was not happy with their performance.

The former attacker said via The Sun:

“We are not at Anfield but it’s a similar lack of concentration, a little mistake.

“It gives the opponent a notion that they can come back into it. Basically the same thing against Liverpool.

“Two points lost with Man City’s rhythm… It still comes down to the April 26th fixture. I think there is fear.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to find an Arsenal fan who was pleased with the outcome of that game as we look to end this season in fine fashion.

Beating West Ham was almost a must and we flopped again, so we have every right to be annoyed.

Hopefully, the boys will bounce back and win our next match.