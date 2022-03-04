‘We are not fourth’ – Arteta coy on his Arsenal side’s CL hopes

Mikel Arteta has refused to be drawn on whether his side should be favourites to finish inside the top four, downplaying Arsenal’s current advantage in the race for the Champions League places.

The Gunners are currently sat just outside the top four whilst having played three times less than both West Ham United and Manchester United who occupy the places just above.

While just one of those three wins would see us climb into that all-important fourth spot in the table, the manager was refusing to get ahead of himself.

When quizzed on his side being favourites for fourth during his press conference ahead of the Watford clash, he replied (as quoted by Arsenal.com): “I don’t know, I think it’s positive because we want to be playing and the reality is that we are not fourth, we are sixth still and if we win those games – and we have to win those games – we know what we have to do to get there. It is a long way to go, to focus and the only aim is to win against Watford.”

It is a typical sporting phrase to take each opponent seriously, and is crucial if you do not want to become unstuck by distractions, and at this stage there is still plenty that could go wrong.

Watford have their own fight on their hands as they look to secure their place in the English top flight, and we would be naive not to give them the respect they deserve, and another victory could well see us move into fourth, especially with United and the Hammers taking on the top two in the division.

Will there be more pressure on us if we was to leapfrog the pair into fourth this weekend?

Patrick

