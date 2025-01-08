‘We are shying away from it.’ Walcott says Arsenal is obsessed with setpieces instead of playing football

Theo Walcott has expressed concerns over Arsenal’s growing focus on set-pieces, suggesting it has detracted from their traditional free-flowing style of football. His comments come in the wake of Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Emirates, a result that has seriously jeopardised their hopes of reaching the final.

Newcastle has been in exceptional form of late, and their ability to capitalise on key moments was evident as they stunned Arsenal with a composed and clinical performance. Despite expectations that Arsenal would approach the game with a well-prepared strategy to neutralise the Magpies’ threats, the Gunners seemed off the pace throughout the night. Missed opportunities compounded their struggles, as Newcastle showed greater hunger and efficiency to secure the win.

Theo Walcott, analysing the performance, pointed out a worrying trend in Arsenal’s recent approach. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Walcott said: “What worries me for Arsenal is they are getting excited about set-pieces all the time rather than free-flowing football, which they are known for. We are shying away from it. It was a very lacklustre performance in the second half. It’s going away from free-flowing football and creating chances. It is a lack of confidence I think. I think there were a lot of nerves in the stadium.”

Walcott’s observations reflect a growing sentiment that Arsenal’s emphasis on set pieces might be undermining their ability to create opportunities through open play. While set-pieces are an essential part of the modern game, Arsenal’s identity has long been tied to their fluid, attacking style—a hallmark that appears to be waning in recent weeks.

As Arsenal prepares for the second leg, the challenge of overturning a two-goal deficit looms large. A return to their dynamic, confident attacking style could be crucial, not only for salvaging their Carabao Cup campaign but also for restoring faith in their ability to perform under pressure.