We are still waiting Stan Kroenke, where is the money?

Whatever side of the argument you are on when it comes to the players taking wage cuts I am sure that we all agree that Stan Kroenke should be putting some money into the club.

In fact, there was a solid argument that he put some money into the club before the pandemic hit football but that is a whole other debate for another time.

This is about Arsenal asking the players for money to help the club but the owner not doing the same, it is about morality.

I make no secret of the fact that I am disgusted by the three players that have refused to take pay cuts at Arsenal, I am disgusted by all players at all Premier League clubs that fail to support their clubs at this time but that does not mean that it lets the owners off the hook.

Of course, the owners should dig deep and FIFA has to take that into consideration when assessing financial fair play but even if they do not it should make zero difference.

We are talking about saving clubs here including Arsenal because you can take it to the bank there will come a time when it can no longer sustain itself.

There is also the moral argument, football is a business let’s not kid ourselves but it is built on the local community and its worldwide fanbase, it is a family, in fact, most fans stay more loyal to their club than they do to their spouses. That cannot simply be disregarded based on finances, it is far too emotional for that.

Time is running out, every day that goes by Arsenal will continue to lose money and Stan Kroenke needs to step in sooner rather than later.

Kroenke is no different to the players in my eyes, he has an obligation, more so than the players to help the club out financially otherwise there may come a day when there is no Arsenal football club.

If you think that is being hyperbolic then I suggest you have a look around see and the massive unprecedented events that have taken place this year. Nothing is out of the question anymore.

Certain players have let themselves, the fans and club down, hopefully, Stan Kroenke does not follow suit and take this opportunity to rebuild his image with the fan base and inject some desperately needed funds into the club and show us all, players included, that the owner of Arsenal football club has their backs.