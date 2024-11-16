“We are the underdogs” says Vilahamn, ahead of Tottenham’s NLD clash with Arsenal Women

Today, Arsenal Women make a short trip to Tottenham to take on their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, in a much-anticipated north London derby WSL clash. Arsenal have always found a way in this fixture, but last time away from home, they were stunned. Spurs beat them 1-0.

Well, a win today will be all us Gooners will be expecting, and our Gunners be going into this game full of confidence too, given their recent form under interim coach, Renee Slegers.

Tottenham manager, Robert Vilahamn, admits Arsenal, development-wise, is years ahead of his side and boast a long history of winning. He knows that Tottenham are going to the NLD as underdogs, but he hopes they’ll turn things around and one day be equals going to such a fixture. “Arsenal have been in the game longer than us and won a lot. We are the underdogs, can accept that now, but in the long run in this derby, we want to be expected to win home games,” the Swedish coach said.

Spurs fans might feel now is the best time to play Arsenal, who are still fragile after a managerial change and a poor start to the season, and Tottenham’s head coach alludes to this.

“They have an enormously big and good squad. They have had some ups and down this season, so it’s a good chance to play against them. We are aware they are the favorites. They are on a different budget,” Vilahamn added.

Our Gunner women didn’t have a fine start to the season, but they’re turning things around. After a 0-0 draw with Everton, a 5-2 destruction by Bayern Munich and a 2-1 loss to Chelsea, which resulted in Jonas Eidevall’s resignation, our Gunner women, under interim manager Renee Slegers, are displaying some great form, with some great results. It could be the perfect turn-around to our Gunner women’s campaign.

What do you think? Can we get back to winning ways in this North London Derby?!

COYGW!!

Danni P

