‘We are together’ – Martinelli praises team spirit after win over West Ham

Gabriel Martinelli continued his fine form in helping our Arsenal side to victory over West Ham on Wednesday, and took the opportunity to praise the dressing room atmosphere.
There has been a lot of talk about the club of late, especially after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the playing squad at the weekend, prior to be dropped as captain.
Despite the distractions going on behind the scenes, the team has carved out two important victories in the division, scoring five goals without conceding in the process, with Martinelli amongst those to have impressed in both games.
He spoke to reporters after the victory on Wednesday, and insisted that there is a togetherness in the dressing room despite what is happening.
‘It was a very good game,’ he told BT Sport (via the DailyMail). ‘The win was so important for the team. We know the potential we have. It was a great victory. I am so happy.
‘We are a team. We are together. It’s up to Mikel [Arteta] and the whole team to decide who will be captain.’
You would hope that the morale around the squad is still good amidst the recent controversy, and so far there has been little on the pitch to tell us otherwise, but we will see how things go when Auba is back in squad…
Do we expect to see issues when the Gabaon international returns to the side? Has the team been flourishing in his absence?
Patrick
Auba not playing has not been a factor in our last two results. Arsenals performance against Westham was the same as we played against Everton. Same players same tactics same performance. The only difference we were at home. Our home form is 7 wins 1 draw 1 loss.
We “should” beat Leeds but despite being injury ravaged and in I6th place I would not be surprised if we struggle on their home turf
“Arsenal’s performance against West Ham was the same as we played against Everton”.
Are you sure PAL?
One we were so bad it beggars belief.
The next we played so well for the entire game you would think we were a different side.
Idiot comment, from the Idiot Supreme
You should have posted an insult that is uncalled for. You should retract this.
You might actually be better talking to someone who actually gives a fcuk PAL