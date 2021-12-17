‘We are together’ – Martinelli praises team spirit after win over West Ham

Gabriel Martinelli continued his fine form in helping our Arsenal side to victory over West Ham on Wednesday, and took the opportunity to praise the dressing room atmosphere.

There has been a lot of talk about the club of late, especially after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the playing squad at the weekend, prior to be dropped as captain.

Despite the distractions going on behind the scenes, the team has carved out two important victories in the division, scoring five goals without conceding in the process, with Martinelli amongst those to have impressed in both games.

He spoke to reporters after the victory on Wednesday, and insisted that there is a togetherness in the dressing room despite what is happening.

‘It was a very good game,’ he told BT Sport (via the DailyMail). ‘The win was so important for the team. We know the potential we have. It was a great victory. I am so happy.

‘We are a team. We are together. It’s up to Mikel [Arteta] and the whole team to decide who will be captain.’

You would hope that the morale around the squad is still good amidst the recent controversy, and so far there has been little on the pitch to tell us otherwise, but we will see how things go when Auba is back in squad…

Do we expect to see issues when the Gabaon international returns to the side? Has the team been flourishing in his absence?

Patrick