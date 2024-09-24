“We are waiting” Gabriel Magalhaes sends a message to Manchester City

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has sent a message to Manchester City ahead of their Premier League reverse fixture, following their dramatic 2-2 draw over the weekend.

The Gunners came close to securing a win at the Etihad before City scored a very late goal, leaving Arsenal heartbroken. Tempers flared at the end of the match, with several City players, notably Erling Haaland, engaging with Arsenal players face-to-face.

Gabriel, who had defended exceptionally well against Haaland, the Premier League’s leading scorer, found himself at the centre of the tension. After City’s late goal, Haaland attempted to provoke Gabriel by hitting the ball on his head.

Despite the incident, Gabriel remains unfazed. He understands that in high-stakes games like this, such antics are common. Rather than dwell on the past, the defender is focused on the future, brushing off the incident and shifting his attention to the reverse fixture.

Gabriel said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I don’t even remember this [Haaland’s throw].

‘It’s normal, they were happy after scoring in the last minute. They were playing at home, so their duty was to win the match, but our team did really well to resist.’

He added: ‘It’s a battle, a war, so it’s normal to have provocative acts in football, it’s part of the game. Now this is over and we are waiting for them at our ground.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel has the right mindset. We do not need to worry about the game that has ended because we will get another chance to beat City.

