We argue about Ozil while Arsenal prove they don’t care about us fans

Arsenal Don’t Care About Fans by Dan Smith

Out of loyalty to Arsenal some gooners will call Ozil a ‘thief’ for ‘taking’ 350,000 thousand pounds a week even though he’s been told he’s not wanted anymore.

This week, the clubs latest paddy to regretting a deal that they offered, was to not include him in their Europa League Squad.

No, it’s not a footballing decision. Arteta will struggle with a straight face to say the World Cup Winner doesn’t make the cut at the expense of the FIVE keepers he selected. It’s the latest ploy by the club to make a man feel so fed up he agrees to ripping up his contract or at least accepting a transfer in January.

Those of you who would have loved ages ago for the midfielder to be off the wage bill, do it because they love the badge. While I don’t agree with your stance, I get you’re so emotionally invested you want what’s best for the club you love.

You don’t want your club wasting money, especially when they are losing Matchday Revenue. There they are having to sack 55 staff to afford players, and there’s an individual earning 6 figures a week to sit at home. That’s why some of you call Ozil names, correct? That’s why even when he helps Gunnersaurus you have to find a negative angle?

It’s Arsenal vs Ozil and you are team Arsenal. If you had your way Mr Kroenke would have saved that money years ago.

Well let me whisper it to you… Arsenal FC don’t care about you…

While you’re complaining about how Ozil is being unfair on Arsenal, what are Arsenal doing to help you?

This week, it’s been confirmed that the Gunners were one of 19 clubs to vote in favour for non-televised fixtures to now be charged at 14.95. Only one side was against the idea, Leicester City. So the owners of the Foxes for me are the only owners in the top flight who can truly claim to be thinking about what’s best for their supporters.

Just think how sick this is. Arsenal leak out to the press how a player doesn’t take a pay reduction, making out he’s selfish in these trying times, yet are happy to demand more money out of supporters who (if you’re like me) already pay for a Sky Sports/BT subscription and a Red Membership.

This is the same week that they announced packages ranging from 50 pounds up to a 1074 pounds for 6 people to watch a game at the Emirates with a posh meal.

Last month, approx. 70 pound was taken out of my account for the yearly direct debit I pay which gives me access to buy tickets a month in advance. I’m essentially paying for nothing.

Others will be paying a lot more for season tickets. I researched other clubs, and many have different policies on how they are handling reimbursements. Some won’t get their money back till next year, other fans have told me how they are being offered incentives, so the club holds on to their money.

As a West Ham Fan told me, he’s paid for a season ticket, he won’t see that money till 12 months’ time, yet is now being asked to pay 15 pound more to watch his team on TV!

I have never bothered emailing Arsenal to ask what happens if zero fans are allowed in stadiums this season because it’s only 70 pound, but also, it’s not Arsenal’s fault.

I only care about the principal of that money once I see my club trying to make as much money out of me as possible. Because if I was told fans would be charged nearly 15 pound a week to watch an extra game, I would have cancelled my two red memberships.

To watch Arsenal’s next 4 games live on TV you need a Sky Sport and BT subscription and an extra 15 pound now for PPV. Are you starting to see why I could care less about what Ozil earns? Why, if I was him, I wouldn’t be giving them my money either? It’s not just the idea my club would agree to this which is disgusting, but the price?

Some readers write to me and say but it’s a business? Which is true and like any business, the priority is to make as much money as possible. Yet Arsenal can’t have it both ways. When Ozil takes what he’s legally entitled to they have the nerve to create a PR storm, yet what’s worse? Ozil wanting to save our mascot- or Arsenal voting for this model to go ahead.

Remember that the next time they ask Aubameyang to preach how we are a ‘family’. Because us ‘customers’, the lifeblood of any club, are not being treated like ‘family’ at all.

It’s a shame that the Premiership is missing out on matchday revenue, but long term they will be okay. They are funded by millionaires or billionaires. Collectively, they have just spent over a billion pounds in the transfer market, furloughed staff, had loans from the government. In other words they will be fine. They didn’t need to do this, it’s just an opportunity to make some extra income.

Now look at who they are charging?

Due to Covid, the unemployment rate in the UK is the highest it’s been in three years. There are gooners who would have struggled to pay for subscriptions, shirts, season tickets this summer, yet they found a way. Some simply won’t be able to afford to pay on top of that.

What about the rise in mental health due to the Pandemic? Wasn’t that why the sport had to return?

Didn’t MP’s insist it was for the public’s benefit, that it could be our comfort and escapism in these trying times.

We are back in lockdown in Wales, I can’t visit my family in England and Arsenal are trying to make money out of that?

The same Arsenal who already have taken my money to charge me for a chance to purchase tickets that are not for sale.

Take the emotion out of it though and view this as a business, and this is poor strategy from the Premiership. I have long suggested that the sensitivity how they handle these times could alienate supporters. Suddenly I’m feeling less and less bothered about returning to the Emirates because it’s hard to ignore how we mean nothing.

This should have reminded clubs how important fans are and maybe to not take us for granted.

When we activated Partey’s release clause I knew Arsenal would find ways to get that money back, but I didn’t think they would have the audacity to ask any more from us fans.

Because this PPV cash, where do you think that’s going to? Lower Leagues? Paying for people to be rehired?

Thanks, Leicester, For Caring

Dan Smith