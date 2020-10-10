We argue about Ozil while Arsenal prove they don’t care about us fans

Arsenal Don’t Care About Fans by Dan Smith
Out of loyalty to Arsenal some gooners will call Ozil a ‘thief’ for ‘taking’ 350,000 thousand pounds a week even though he’s been told he’s not wanted anymore.
This week, the clubs latest paddy to regretting a deal that they offered, was to not include him in their Europa League Squad.
No, it’s not a footballing decision. Arteta will struggle with a straight face to say the World Cup Winner doesn’t make the cut at the expense of the FIVE keepers he selected. It’s the latest ploy by the club to make a man feel so fed up he agrees to ripping up his contract or at least accepting a transfer in January.
Those of you who would have loved ages ago for the midfielder to be off the wage bill, do it because they love the badge. While I don’t agree with your stance, I get you’re so emotionally invested you want what’s best for the club you love.
You don’t want your club wasting money, especially when they are losing Matchday Revenue. There they are having to sack 55 staff to afford players, and there’s an individual earning 6 figures a week to sit at home. That’s why some of you call Ozil names, correct? That’s why even when he helps Gunnersaurus you have to find a negative angle?
It’s Arsenal vs Ozil and you are team Arsenal. If you had your way Mr Kroenke would have saved that money years ago.
Well let me whisper it to you… Arsenal FC don’t care about you…
While you’re complaining about how Ozil is being unfair on Arsenal, what are Arsenal doing to help you?
This week, it’s been confirmed that the Gunners were one of 19 clubs to vote in favour for non-televised fixtures to now be charged at 14.95. Only one side was against the idea, Leicester City. So the owners of the Foxes for me are the only owners in the top flight who can truly claim to be thinking about what’s best for their supporters.
Just think how sick this is. Arsenal leak out to the press how a player doesn’t take a pay reduction, making out he’s selfish in these trying times, yet are happy to demand more money out of supporters who (if you’re like me) already pay for a Sky Sports/BT subscription and a Red Membership.
This is the same week that they announced packages ranging from 50 pounds up to a 1074 pounds for 6 people to watch a game at the Emirates with a posh meal.
Last month, approx. 70 pound was taken out of my account for the yearly direct debit I pay which gives me access to buy tickets a month in advance. I’m essentially paying for nothing.
Others will be paying a lot more for season tickets. I researched other clubs, and many have different policies on how they are handling reimbursements. Some won’t get their money back till next year, other fans have told me how they are being offered incentives, so the club holds on to their money.
As a West Ham Fan told me, he’s paid for a season ticket, he won’t see that money till 12 months’ time, yet is now being asked to pay 15 pound more to watch his team on TV!
I have never bothered emailing Arsenal to ask what happens if zero fans are allowed in stadiums this season because it’s only 70 pound, but also, it’s not Arsenal’s fault.
I only care about the principal of that money once I see my club trying to make as much money out of me as possible. Because if I was told fans would be charged nearly 15 pound a week to watch an extra game, I would have cancelled my two red memberships.
To watch Arsenal’s next 4 games live on TV you need a Sky Sport and BT subscription and an extra 15 pound now for PPV. Are you starting to see why I could care less about what Ozil earns? Why, if I was him, I wouldn’t be giving them my money either? It’s not just the idea my club would agree to this which is disgusting, but the price?
Some readers write to me and say but it’s a business? Which is true and like any business, the priority is to make as much money as possible. Yet Arsenal can’t have it both ways. When Ozil takes what he’s legally entitled to they have the nerve to create a PR storm, yet what’s worse? Ozil wanting to save our mascot- or Arsenal voting for this model to go ahead.
Remember that the next time they ask Aubameyang to preach how we are a ‘family’. Because us ‘customers’, the lifeblood of any club, are not being treated like ‘family’ at all.
It’s a shame that the Premiership is missing out on matchday revenue, but long term they will be okay. They are funded by millionaires or billionaires. Collectively, they have just spent over a billion pounds in the transfer market, furloughed staff, had loans from the government. In other words they will be fine. They didn’t need to do this, it’s just an opportunity to make some extra income.
Now look at who they are charging?
Due to Covid, the unemployment rate in the UK is the highest it’s been in three years. There are gooners who would have struggled to pay for subscriptions, shirts, season tickets this summer, yet they found a way. Some simply won’t be able to afford to pay on top of that.
What about the rise in mental health due to the Pandemic? Wasn’t that why the sport had to return?
Didn’t MP’s insist it was for the public’s benefit, that it could be our comfort and escapism in these trying times.
We are back in lockdown in Wales, I can’t visit my family in England and Arsenal are trying to make money out of that?
The same Arsenal who already have taken my money to charge me for a chance to purchase tickets that are not for sale.
Take the emotion out of it though and view this as a business, and this is poor strategy from the Premiership. I have long suggested that the sensitivity how they handle these times could alienate supporters. Suddenly I’m feeling less and less bothered about returning to the Emirates because it’s hard to ignore how we mean nothing.
This should have reminded clubs how important fans are and maybe to not take us for granted.
When we activated Partey’s release clause I knew Arsenal would find ways to get that money back, but I didn’t think they would have the audacity to ask any more from us fans.
Because this PPV cash, where do you think that’s going to? Lower Leagues? Paying for people to be rehired?
Thanks, Leicester, For Caring
Dan Smith
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
A lot of good points here which I firmly agree with.
Arsenal are acting with a firm view on the bottom line and the human angle has totally disappeared. That’s heart-breaking from a club I’ve supported for over 40 years.
But for the love of God, will you end the Ozil campaign? Five years ago he was a helluva player, now he’s a shadow of his former self, happy to stay, milking money out of Arsenal week after week.
They’re as bad as each other, selfish, and focused on cash, and your article highlights this clearly.
They are treating him like shit on a shoe. He should be in the squad at least to rest players like Ceballos or Willian. We are struggling for a no. 10 to split open defences at the moment and his european experience would be invaluable
I read Ray Parlour take about Mesut latest PR stunt and how his exclusion is because the manager is building for the future and the young players have taken Mesut place. That made me think about the recent signings of Aubameyang, David Luiz, Dani Ceballos, Willian and Cedric Soares and I thought to myself what a bunch of baloney.
The fans are back at it again. Yol are geniuses when it comes to whining.
You’re no businessman, nor understand how these types of deals work or benefit the league and the clubs.
You just bel what the media tells you.
@Admin, you have no opinion, your opinion has you.
Do the proper research on how the deals are structured and how COVID affected clubs in respects to the deal they proposed.
Us international fans have been paying enormous amounts to watch the teams we love. Welcome to the world the rest of us go through.
You guys love whining, jeez guvebus a break
I have lived in few countries. In my home country we pay $100 per month to watch the European leagues and other tv shows. The country I am currently living I pay $25 per month for only sport channels.
“When we activated Partey’s release clause I knew Arsenal would find ways to get that money back”
LMAO, I expected something like that and I wasnt disappointed.
Hey Siri play me Zoom by Cheque.
“Bad Energy I go zoom zoom zoom…….”
😂😂😂😂 I swear Eddie, some fans never cease to amaze. I’ld like to see how they run their personal businesses tbh
This is but a true reflection of the status quo. It’s so sad. These teams don’t give a damn about the fans. They also don’t care about people, it was painful the way they retrenched all the non-playing stuff who I think altogether don’t even earn in a month what they pay Ozil in a week.
What a bunch of hypocrites
We’re tired of Ozil stories. Ozil should leave us alone and go.
He doesn’t fit into Arteta plans. He’s a divisive character
Lazy, strolls in games and creates none of late
Right now Saka is better than him
He should just leave us alone
“He doesn’t fit into Mikel plans” that is the valid point you made, and it is true but the rest were unnecessary in my opinion.
Ur comment confirms that u are not an Arsenal fan .
It’s a lot for just one game… wouldn’t be as bad if it was a fiver! As much as I love watching the beautiful game, on top of everything else I pay, I won’t be paying that! I wonder if many will… streaming all the way, baby!!
Sue: The same system was implemented in the US. Streaming has 2 prices. One with constant adds that you can hardly watch and one without adds that is painful because of high prices.
Kroenkie buying Arsenal will transform English football to the same US model. Get more and more money from the fans and treat players like slaves. Players have no rights. They can be cut and dismissed at will. No guaranteed contracts and no right to legal action. Why will it work? Jalousie. All the club has to do is leak few lies. Like greedy Ozil who makes millions did not take a pay cut for the good of the club. Fans will then call for taking money from a millionaire and give it to a billionaire.
The owners perfected the art of ripping off fans also by creating revenue sharing. Just wait for that to be fully implemented. Football will get a lot more expensive to watch especially because there are no advertisements during matches.
Ozil should leave
He’s not a good example for our young players now
Lazy, don’t fight for the team, no more creative and you people want us to keep him
Anytime I re-watch the Europa finals I understand why Emery dropped him.
Ozil is no more interested in football
Ozil is deceiving a lot of you by his PR lies
Ozil is a better player but not in Arteta plan so no story