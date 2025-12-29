“We believe” Madueke speaks on ending Arsenal’s wait for the title

Noni Madueke is aiming to compete for trophies with Arsenal after joining the club this season from Chelsea. The Gunners continue to strengthen their squad with some of the finest talent available, and Madueke’s arrival in the last transfer window reflects their ambition to assemble a team capable of challenging at the highest level.

Arsenal’s current squad is widely regarded as one of the strongest in the league, offering the potential to secure their first Premier League title since 2004. That campaign was historic, with the club winning the league without suffering a single defeat, and fans would never have imagined that a return to the summit would take nearly two decades. The present squad now has the opportunity to write their names into the club’s history books by ending a prolonged trophy drought.

Madueke focused on contributing

Madueke is determined to be part of that story and sees the current squad as having the right mindset and quality to achieve success. The winger has spoken about the team’s collective attitude and their readiness to shoulder responsibility on the pitch.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said, “We believe that this can be our future, for sure. Everyone’s willing to take extra responsibility on the pitch, and that’s really what we reiterate every single day in training and at the stadium. When I signed, I thought that was really good.”

Ambition to create history

Madueke’s comments highlight both his personal ambition and the broader ethos at Arsenal, where players are encouraged to push themselves and support each other in pursuit of collective goals. The focus on accountability and commitment in training and match situations is designed to prepare the team for the rigours of a title challenge.

For Madueke, being part of a squad capable of winning the Premier League represents an opportunity to contribute to a historic chapter in Arsenal’s story. With determination, skill and a united squad, the winger is hopeful that this season could mark the end of the club’s long wait for domestic glory.