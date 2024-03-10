“We believed until the end” Havertz admits Brentford is always tough to beat

Arsenal hero Kai Havertz has admitted that Brentford proved to be a tough opponent for them yesterday evening as the Gunners earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against the Bees.
The German popped up with the winner late in the game to continue his superb run of form in 2024. Brentford has consistently proven to be a formidable opponent for Arsenal since their promotion to the Premier League.
Thomas Frank’s side is determined to avoid relegation this season, making every match against them a significant challenge. With Arsenal aiming for the league title, the game became a fixture between two clubs with a point to prove.
Mikel Arteta’s men eventually secured victory, but it was far from easy, and Brentford deserves credit for how hard they made life for the Gunners.
After the game, Havertz told Premier League Productions:
“It was a tough game. To play against this team is always tough. We believed until the end and turned it around. Sometimes that feeling is very, very good. There are still some games to play, we just want to focus on ourselves. I just try to work hard on the training pitch; I’m happy I scored again today. The whole squad is so important. We all want to reach the same goal so we all have to work hard together.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We knew that tougher games would be ahead, and there would be days where we would not score as many as five goals as we have done in the past.
This was one of those difficult fixtures, but thankfully, our boys pulled through.
He’s undroppable now if ever there was such a word, he has vindicated the gaffer while firing Arsenal on top of the pile.
Surely he now has the bragging rights of leading the line with London top dog.
I would agree with you. He is impactful and scoring as striker, Jesus has to wait on the bench for his chances.
Great game and great example of why we need a clinical striker who finishes chances.
It was even more tougher when factoring in the antics Brentford deployed. Falling all over the place just like how Porto played a couple of weeks ago. Our pressure payed in the end only just!
It was quite different from that of Porto. While porto got spot on with our tactics and nullified our attack with strategy, Brentford basically stopped playing to stop us from playing and it was clear to see we have some mental hurdle against them and they were trying to take advantage of that and almost succeeded by forcing Ramsdale into error. Except for that too many of our crosses and shots were blatant and rocketing in the sky showing our nervousness in this game. So really need to appreciate Havertz for keeping that cool and getting right shot in chaotic situation.
For all my faults, I am not a fool, ( a fool,being someone who refuses to change their mind when the evidencde mounts up AGAINST them being right ) so I AM GOING TO NOW ADMIT I was far too hasty in pre judging Havertz as not good enough for us.
It has become obvious, even to me, that his regular recent perfs are either good or very good .
So I will now publicly admit I WAS WRONG ABOUT HIM and I now see why MA, our top class manager AND man manager too(for those who still refuse to see those evident qualities in him) paid Chelsea a sum that many of us, myself included thought was ludicrous.
Mind you those wages he earns ARE LUDICROUS, but then, so are ALL PREM WAGES FOR ALL PREM PLAYERS
. We were wrong and MA is right.
So glad then that he, not I, NOR THOSE LIKE ME, IS IN CHARGE OF OUR CLUB!!
👍
Very good to hear this jon, must commend you for coming out, can you explain the traits of a good man manager ? Do you believe talking truth is a factor of being a good man manager?
When Havertz scored the winner away to Brentford earlier this season, Arsenal moved to first position in the league. And yet again, the lanky German did score the winner again at the Emirates yesterday and here we are at the top of the league, at least till Liverpool and Man City play later today.
Let’s hope we remain at the top from now till the end of the season and eventually become Champions of England after 2 decades.
Kai, who?!
I don’t see why Jesus cannot be used in his natural position on the wing as neither Saka nor Trossard made much of an impression yesterday imo.To make things more difficult for the opposition defenders who double up on Saka surely there has to be more interchanging between our front three.Havertz is doing well with his movement off the ball but our wingers need to be given license to move across the final third to find space.Foden and Bernardo Silva seem to have more scope to roam which makes them more difficult to pick up and I would like to think Arteta could give his wingers a more flexible remit.