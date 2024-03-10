“We believed until the end” Havertz admits Brentford is always tough to beat

Arsenal hero Kai Havertz has admitted that Brentford proved to be a tough opponent for them yesterday evening as the Gunners earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against the Bees.

The German popped up with the winner late in the game to continue his superb run of form in 2024. Brentford has consistently proven to be a formidable opponent for Arsenal since their promotion to the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s side is determined to avoid relegation this season, making every match against them a significant challenge. With Arsenal aiming for the league title, the game became a fixture between two clubs with a point to prove.

Mikel Arteta’s men eventually secured victory, but it was far from easy, and Brentford deserves credit for how hard they made life for the Gunners.

After the game, Havertz told Premier League Productions:

“It was a tough game. To play against this team is always tough. We believed until the end and turned it around. Sometimes that feeling is very, very good. There are still some games to play, we just want to focus on ourselves. I just try to work hard on the training pitch; I’m happy I scored again today. The whole squad is so important. We all want to reach the same goal so we all have to work hard together.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We knew that tougher games would be ahead, and there would be days where we would not score as many as five goals as we have done in the past.

This was one of those difficult fixtures, but thankfully, our boys pulled through.