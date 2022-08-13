‘We can achieve a lot’ – Exit-linked Gunner ‘very happy’ at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has dismissed rumours of an exit from Arsenal after months of links over a potential move to Juventus.

The defender has played every minute of our Premier League campaign thus far, despite the impressive uprise of William Saliba after his return from loan. Ben White has even moved out wide to accommodate all three of our impressive defenders, and it was thought that the Frenchman’s return could have been reduced the role of the Brazilian which clearly isn’t the case.

Gabriel has now moved to dismiss reports which had linked him to a potential move away from the club this summer, claiming he is ‘very happy’ with the direction that the project at Arsenal is headed, adding that he believes we will ‘achieve’ together.

“It’s always nice to get that recognition but I’m really focused on Arsenal,” Gabriel told SkySports.

“I am very happy here. I’ve got a good relationship with my teammates and I am fully committed to the project.

“I am convinced that, with the project we have, we can achieve a lot.”

It seemed a little farfetched that Juve were attempting to sign Gabriel after the season he had in north London, as it seemed odd to think that we would be willing to allow any first-team players leave unless we wanted them to go. We are building something special in north London, and the former Lille defender has been a big part of our progress in the last 12 months especially.

Juventus would have been a risky move regardless, despite their offer of Champions League football, and I can’t help but feel that we are a more attractive prospect currently than the Italian side.

Patrick