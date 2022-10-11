We can dream of the title but Martinelli just wants to win every single game

The Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has been absolutely awesome this season, and he probably played his best game ever against Liverpool at the week, terrorizing the Reds defenders down the left wing.

The Gunners have now won 10 out of their 11 competitive games this season and there is no sign of them stopping after disposing of Tottenham and Liverpool in our last two League games.

They were condidered to be two of our biggest rivals for a Top Four spot, but of course we are yet to face the unbeaten League Champions Manchester City, who look even more awesome this season with Erling Haaland scoring for fun, but we will jump that hurdle when we come to it.

Of course the fans can see that we have been at the top of the table since Day One of this campaign, and if we carry on winning every week, then there would no surprise if the fans were dreaming about winning the title, but Gabriel Martinelli just wants the team to carry on winning every single week, and see where it takes us.

The Brazilian told the Mirror: “Yeah of course we dream about it, but we leave that to the fans. We only think about the next game and trying to win.

“I think you guys can see from the outside our hunger and our mentality. We want to win every single game and I think everyone can see that. It was amazing (after Liverpool). Everyone was hugging each other. Everyone knew that it was going to be a tough game and, as I said, I think we deserved that. It was a great game and a great win. I think we deserved the three points.”

I kknow that there are many pundits, and even some Arsenal fans, that think it is impossible for us to win the League, but we can dream can’t we?

Sam P

