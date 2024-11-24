Saka injured on international duty
Arsenal News Latest News

‘We can send the MRI scan’ Arteta defends Saka over England decision

Bukayo Saka’s decision to withdraw from England duty during the last international break but return to deliver a sensational performance for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest has stirred debate. The winger was instrumental in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory, showcasing the kind of form that makes him irreplaceable for both club and country.

Saka, who has been central to England’s recent successes, was notably absent from their matches, sparking speculation about the reasons for his withdrawal. Some critics questioned whether Arsenal had prioritised their own needs over those of the national team, especially given the Gunners’ injury woes during international breaks in the past. However, Mikel Arteta addressed the situation after the Forest game, firmly dismissing such claims.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Arteta clarified the circumstances surrounding Saka’s fitness:

“We can send the MRI scan, very simple. But that’s a communication that was very clear between the medical staff of Arsenal and the national team. He hasn’t done anything. He was away and he needed time to heal. He’s done one training session.”

Saka v Forest
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

This statement highlights the transparent communication between Arsenal and England’s medical teams. Arteta emphasised that Saka needed time to recover from a knock and was only cleared to play after undergoing proper rest and limited training. The decision to pull out of international duty was based purely on medical advice rather than any strategic manoeuvring by Arsenal.

For England, the absence of a player of Saka’s calibre is undoubtedly a blow. However, given the Three Lions’ depth in attacking talent, they can afford to rest key players when necessary. For Arsenal, Saka’s return against Nottingham Forest underlined his importance, as he was a driving force in one of their best performances of the season.

Saka’s commitment to both club and country has never been in doubt, and his decision to skip the international break was purely about ensuring his long-term fitness. Fans will hope this approach prevents further injuries, allowing him to continue excelling for Arsenal and England in the months to come.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Jesus Preston
Arsenal is now only the second Premier League club with 2,000 top-flight wins
Did mouthing off at Arteta put Haaland under a curse?
Calafiori expected to miss Liverpool game
Calafiori discusses why Arsenal’s defence was solid against Forest
Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Arsenal don’t need to justify to any critic the reason a player is pulled out of their national side.

    It’s between the club and said national team to communicate with each other, and decide the best solution to issue at hand.

    As for these sceptics who may suspect there’s nothing wrong with said player, there opinions not really relevant is it.

    And just to put it bluntly, it’s the club that pays his wages, and if he went on international duty when injured and made the injury worse, would the National team’s body then volunteer to cover said player’s wages for all the time he’s sidelined.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors