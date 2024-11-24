‘We can send the MRI scan’ Arteta defends Saka over England decision

Bukayo Saka’s decision to withdraw from England duty during the last international break but return to deliver a sensational performance for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest has stirred debate. The winger was instrumental in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory, showcasing the kind of form that makes him irreplaceable for both club and country.

Saka, who has been central to England’s recent successes, was notably absent from their matches, sparking speculation about the reasons for his withdrawal. Some critics questioned whether Arsenal had prioritised their own needs over those of the national team, especially given the Gunners’ injury woes during international breaks in the past. However, Mikel Arteta addressed the situation after the Forest game, firmly dismissing such claims.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Arteta clarified the circumstances surrounding Saka’s fitness:

“We can send the MRI scan, very simple. But that’s a communication that was very clear between the medical staff of Arsenal and the national team. He hasn’t done anything. He was away and he needed time to heal. He’s done one training session.”

This statement highlights the transparent communication between Arsenal and England’s medical teams. Arteta emphasised that Saka needed time to recover from a knock and was only cleared to play after undergoing proper rest and limited training. The decision to pull out of international duty was based purely on medical advice rather than any strategic manoeuvring by Arsenal.

For England, the absence of a player of Saka’s calibre is undoubtedly a blow. However, given the Three Lions’ depth in attacking talent, they can afford to rest key players when necessary. For Arsenal, Saka’s return against Nottingham Forest underlined his importance, as he was a driving force in one of their best performances of the season.

Saka’s commitment to both club and country has never been in doubt, and his decision to skip the international break was purely about ensuring his long-term fitness. Fans will hope this approach prevents further injuries, allowing him to continue excelling for Arsenal and England in the months to come.