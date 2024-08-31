“We can take it both ways” Saka reacts to Arsenal’s draw against Brighton

Bukayo Saka has reacted to Arsenal’s draw against Brighton this afternoon, admitting that the game could have gone either way.

It was a tough match for the Gunners, who had won their previous games of the season, including a challenging encounter at Villa Park.

Brighton came to London with the mission of halting Arsenal’s winning run, and the Seagulls succeeded as Mikel Arteta’s men struggled after the sending-off of Declan Rice.

Most Arsenal fans viewed the dismissal as unfair, and it certainly changed the complexion of the game.

However, even without Rice, Arsenal still had chances to win, with Saka missing a golden opportunity to give them the lead.

After the game, he admitted that the result could have gone either way.

He said as quoted by the BBC:

“We can take it both ways, we had the chances to win the game but going down to 10 men against Brighton is difficult.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We could have won that game, but we also could have been defeated because Brighton is an organised side set up to defeat the best Premier League teams.

We are just three games into the new season, and we do not have to spend too much time discussing the dropped points.

We have to go back, rest and return to prepare for our next games.

