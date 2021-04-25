‘We cannot pretend nothing happened’ Ceferin warns that Arsenal isn’t off the hook

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin has refused to rule out sanctions on Arsenal and the other 11 teams who formed the suspended European Super League.

One week ago, the Gunners and their fellow English top six sides, as well as three teams each from Spain and Italy, announced that they have formed a new competition that replaces the Champions League.

Arsenal’s owner, Stan Kroenke, and those of the other English teams totally misjudged what the fans wanted, considering how they turned on them.

Manchester City withdrew first and other English teams followed suit with the Gunners offering an apology to their fans.

UEFA is now looking to mend their relationship with the rebelling teams and there have been calls for them to be sanctioned.

Nothing has been decided yet, however, Ceferin has refused to rule sanctions out and says there are consequences for every action, suggesting that Arsenal and the other teams will face the music.

Speaking to Mail Sport, he says: ‘Let’s see. Everyone has to take consequences for what they did and we cannot pretend nothing happened. You cannot do something like that and just say: “I’ve been punished because everybody hates me.” They don’t have problems because of anyone else but themselves. It’s not OK what they did and we will see in next few days what we have to do.

‘But for me it’s a clear difference between the English clubs and the other six. They pulled out first, they admitted they made a mistake. You have to have some greatness to say: “I was wrong.” For me there are three groups of this 12 — the English Six, who went out first, then the other three [Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter] after them and then the ones who feel that Earth is flat and they think the Super League still exists. And there is a big difference between those. But everyone will be held responsible. In what way, we will see.

‘I don’t want to say disciplinary process but it has to be clear that everyone has to be held responsible in a different way. Is it disciplinary? Is it the decision of the executive committee? We will see. It’s too early to say.’