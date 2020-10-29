We can’t blame the Arsenal strikers for the lack of goals

Point the finger elsewhere, not at our strikers!

Why are we as fans so quick to criticise our strikers for not scoring when we lose? Over the last two games, we would be first to admit that our team has lacked on the goal front and failure to create chances.

As soon as the matches finish, we fans and even pundits get on the bandwagon and begin pointing fingers at any player we can, mainly the strike force and the defence.

I will also admit that I am one of those fans that can criticise players, but it is only because I know what their potential is and what they are capable of, and if they are not living up to that standard then of course they deserve to be criticised otherwise how will they learn. But I will never criticise a player if they don’t deserve it.

The strikers are criticised for not scoring and the defence is criticised for conceding. But I think we should give the strikers a break because when you look at it from all angles the reality of it is that they simply cannot finish the chances if there are not any chances being thrown their way and they cannot be expected to run the whole show themselves and set up the goals for themselves too.

Maybe the last two games we have played against Manchester City and Leicester City over the past week were not the best for any of our players, that was clear to see. But the front line cannot be blamed for the lack of goals and Arteta has to realise that the fault lies in midfield and he needs to rectify that.

I back Aubameyang and Lacazette 100%, we all know the partnership they have on and off the pitch and when it works it really works!

I have no doubt that our midfield will be fixed soon and the chances will come where they will create chance after chance for our strikers but the longer it takes for the creativity to kick in the further down the table we will fall, and in this era of football we cannot afford to do that!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman