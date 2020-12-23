We can’t keep blaming Wenger’s signings for Arteta’s failures

All Managers Inherit Players – it’s not An Excuse to fail by Dan Smith
AFTV came up on my suggestions last night, and apart from referring to the obvious Runarsson mistake, I watched them blame everything on Mustafi. Seeing as Xhaka and Bellerin were not playing, of course Mustafi would be the latest scapegoat.
Common sense would suggest that if you are 15th in the League and just been humiliated 4-1 at home, that the majority of the squad have been poor. Yet again though, let’s blame only one of the centre backs because fans want to convince themselves that Gabriel is a world class signing?
Let’s also ignore the fact that this was another opportunity that Maitland Niles and Willock failed to embrace?
You see some Gooners have a list of players they pick on for their own agenda. That agenda being that some built a reputation on social media disrespecting the Greatest Manager in our history and feel they will hurt their credibility by admitting the grass hasn’t proven greener.
In terms of us going backwards since Arsene Wenger left, it couldn’t be more apparent that we have seriously declined. Be honest, if it were a rival fan who complained for years about only finishing in the top 4 you would now be telling them’ be careful what you asked for?’
So to save face, the narrative is now is that it’s still Mr Wenger’s fault because talent he signed are still at the club.
Of course when we won the FA Cup and some on JustArsenal were predicting in the summer a title challenge it wasn’t an issue.
I had readers tell me why Emery, and then Arteta, were better than Wenger, yet when they fail, that’s the fault of a man who left two and a half years ago?
I like Arteta and want him to succeed. I can though not want him sacked, but still acknowledge that the current results are not good enough.
You have to set certain standards. The Spaniard will put things right, but it would be wrong to blame previous coaches, he has to take responsibility.
Fans need to stop pretending we are unique.
Yes, Mr Wenger didn’t leave things perfect on or off the pitch, but he didn’t leave us as a club just above relegation in December either.
You will find that normally there is a reason why a club make a managerial change. Very rarely does a manager walk into a new job where everything is perfect.
Even Sir Alex Ferguson was accused of leaving an ageing Man United. David Moyes was given 6 months, very few said, ‘wait till he’s brought his own players.’
Unless you’re Man City or Chelsea the idea of having to work with individuals from a previous regime is fairly common. Part of any job criteria is getting the best out of the resources available to them. You can’t expect a free pass until you have had as many transfer windows as you want. Not that Arteta is asking for that.
To prove the myth, Carlo Ancelotti equally started work on Boxing Day last year with Everton 15th in the League. A year on they are 4th. Of the 14 players used to beat us, 12 he inherited.
Jose Mourinho has been at Spurs longer then Arteta at Arsenal by a few weeks. 10 players who featured at the weekend were part of the previous regime.
Even David Moyes in his year back at West Ham is 10th, yet is working with the majority of the same group who were near the bottom three. Nine players who started their last game were there before Moyes was.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been at Man United a year longer than Arteta. He’s finished 4th in his first full season and is currently 3rd, yet on Sunday he was working with a squad where 12 out of 19 were not his signings.
So other managers equally have had to work with players they inherited – but have managed to improve.
This idea that a manager gets a free pass because he doesn’t have ‘his’ players is just a concept that some of our fans have made up, either to make excuses for Arteta or because they can’t admit they were wrong; that the present is proving that maybe Mr Wenger did a better job than some think?
Dan Smith
Mustafi was great in Arteta’s 3-4-3, but he seemed to have lost his focus yesterday. Maybe because he’s leaving us, so better give the chance to another CB who still has future at Arsenal
This should also apply to other Gunners who won’t play for Arsenal anymore next season
Leicestein (or whatever the name of the Swiss fro Juventus), Luiz, Willian, Torreira, Pepe (at that price) – these are all rubbish signings made after Wenger which the man would never have made.
Somebody warned us at the time to be careful what we wished for. Now because it has happened, we can’t take the humble pie.
I said at the beginning that it was going to be another season of moans and sighs. But even I didn’t expect it to e his bad!
Wenger signed world beaters like Santos, stepanov and chamakh
Well at least he held his ground of not settling for players over 30. We have never been a retirement club.
And those names you’ve mentioned have registered more wins and achieved top 4.
Sonogo..
Please not the old be careful what you wished for one,as we all know from about 2008 we have been in a big decline, our standards dropped to the fact that top 4 was the main objective the players we were signing were know where the calibre we had before, they were good technically but lacked the character and fight when the chips were down, Wenger also showed his inability to change tactics or adapt to the modern game his team’s were no longer feared, so I do say these are the same things that haunt us now,so don’t believe it would be any better under Wenger please or him and the useless board are not comparable
I totally agree Dan.
It’s also my opinion that since AW left we have spent £300m on new players ( or that is what i read a few days ago on here but cant find the actual article)
AW never had that kind of money to spend and I really do believe if he was backed in that manner then we would be far better off than we are now.
Granted MA hasnt really had alot of opportunities to spend and get his own players in but that is besides the point really, he has improved the squad with TP and GM but this team looks a shadow of the one that done so well when he took over.
I backed MA right from the start, I though he would be a great coach for us and the way he turned things around was very impressive.
All that said, if we dont start winning games over this Xmas period, we are in some serious trouble and regardless of what the club has said regarding MA and his idea’s, work ethic and all that stuff, they should really consider his position if this form continues.
Really poor senior management making really poor decisions. Does Wenger have a part in it, absolutely. Is it all on him, can’t imagine too many people still actually believe that. Arsenal has a lot of crappy players and they have been bought by a bunch of crappy senior managers and now a couple of crappy manager/coaches.
Read in Athletic that Chelsea will go ahead of Arsenal in cumulative Premier League points with a win. The season just keeps getting better and better.
This ‘belief’ in Mikel Arteta is belied by the results. Why are many supporting an empirical, objective failure? Arteta does not work with Arsenal…that is objective reality. Are some unable to change opinions. I was supporting Arteta at first but who can support him now? We really must change this manager because he is too inexperienced and leading the club to an unnecessary demise. Don’t be scared to change your opinions, don’t be scared to be wrong.
Lower your espectations and trust this big project until we be the champion of the championship
Good points raised….
Our squad can do better than 15th.
The problem i see is our confidence is shot,can blame tge manager and some individual mistakes.
I actually liked how MA started,i saw a fight in our players,a new energy but now…..
The point you’re missing Dan and quite frankly even some of those that blame wenger signings for where we are is you don’t understand that it’s not that some of these wenger signings were not good enough when they were signed. Kolasinac was nick named the tank, everyone loved him, even Sue had a crush on him, xhaka was massive when he came, I remember calling him an ozil 2.0 when he came because of his pin point crosses and passes and don’t get me started on the outside shots, was it 3 of those in his first season? Mustafi was great when he came, remember how he was linked to why we were winning games, and when he got injured, we started to lose games. That was how good Mustafi was, bellerin broke into the team when debuchy got injured and that was the end of debuchy’s arsenal career because bellerin was massive even Barcelona tagged him as the heir apparent to Dani Alves.
So what happened to all these players, they were not piss poor at the beginning or from where they were bought. This is why I say Arsenal’s problem is systemic, and Arsene shares in that blame because he was the manager and responsible for these players. The culture at Arsenal under wenger was one of complacency where we didn’t have to do much to finish in the top 4(yes, you might say we will give anything to finish in a top 4 now) but with the epl currently being the way it is? I’m not so sure we will be any different than we are now if wenger was in charge because when we consistently finished in the top 4,the players were not being challenged by the coach to put in extra, winning the league seemed to be a thing of the past.
Do you know we could have won the league a couple of times in those last 10 years under wenger? Check the table, we were always topping the table alot only to start declining suddenly due to lack of mental strength from the players because there was no accountability. We’ve heard accounts of van persie and fabre gas. New players came into the club and met this new culture of complacency and their form starts to drop drastically. Even szcesny on getting to roma before juventus said he learnt nothing at Arsenal. That culture still stinks in the entirety of the club till today.
So we have these old players who seem to influence new players in the art of complacency so when a new coach comes in and tries to be tough on them, they form a mafia and get the coach out like they did to Emery and are doing to Arteta. They just want to be pampered which is what Arteta did initially which got him his fa cup success, when he started to make bolder decisions, it became a problem.
And yes as much as we would like to blame all of this on kroenke, gazidis and rightly so, we still can’t take away what part wenger played in getting these players to be accountable, instead he pampered them and when other teams started to pick up the pace, they’d forgotten how they started to play when they got to the club and they got wenger sacked for it. It’s a never ending cycle, maybe that’s why the board has chosen this time to stick with Arteta till some of these mafia players are out of the club.
We blame the older experienced players. Who do you think should be blamed ? The Youngsters ???n
It’s more about the culture of mediocrity Wenger created. Rewarding players for failing, and hoodwinking a large part of fanbase into thinking that not being competitive was actually a “good thing”, is why we were, and still are, in a mess.
Agree. Along with Kroenke and Stan, the standards at Arsenal have been lowered successfully. Quite amazing how one manager can bring so much success and also cause so much chaos.
*kroenke and gazidis
There is something in this comment Thirdman. Google “monkey culture banana” for an interesting experiment that demonstrates how hard culture is to change. It can’t all be laid on Wenger’s feet (and his strengths in my opinion far outweighed his flaws) bit there is little denying that the poor work ethic started during his later years.
I think Arteta (more than Emery) is trying hard to change the culture but is realising that it’s not as simple as just getting new players in.
I don’t accept blaming Wenger for us being 15th. We are a terrible team but no one can tell me that out of the 20 clubs in the EPL we are the 15th best.
Arteta and his players are underperforming. I can accept us being 8th but not 15th.
There is something not working between the players and the manager. This has happened as far back as wenger. Some of these same players got Wenger, Emery, Ljumberg and now may be Arteta too.
The core is rotten..
we understand arsenal have some problem internally, but I am of the opinion arteta lacks football technicality, the poor result is there for everybody to see, under emry Auba was top scorers two times, under arteta he couldn’t score again, and the whole team are finding it difficult to score. Secondly, analysing arteta signing/ decision making we can see he lacks a lot e.g. Willian, Ozil, Guandozi, Toriera, Martinez, our new keeper wetin be him name sef etc
Can anyone point me to some piece that blames wenger for the current mess … I simply haven’t seen or heard anything … that wenger left the club on a downward trajectory is a matter of fact that he should have left earlier is a matter of debate … I think he should and him clinging on beyond his sell by date was one reason we were dropping out of the European top flight … ie unable to get past last 16 of cl and no longer a serious contender for winning the epl … but the failure to recover lost ground and the death spiral we are now in can’t be blamed on him and I haven’t seen it so attributed
Seriously, Arteta needs to go and take majority of players with him, including all the flops he signed.