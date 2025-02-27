“We certainly tried” Mikel Arteta reacts to more dropped points by Arsenal

Mikel Arteta was unsurprisingly disappointed that Arsenal failed to secure victory against Nottingham Forest last night.
The draw against Forest is a significant setback and makes it almost impossible for them to catch Liverpool now.
While Arsenal dropped points, Liverpool secured a win against Newcastle United, and there is now a 13-point gap between the Gunners and the top of the table.
Arsenal performed better than they did in their previous match against West Ham, but Forest proved to be formidable opposition.
The home side defended resolutely and had to be superb at the back to prevent Arsenal from scoring. It was a performance they should be proud of.
Despite their efforts, the Gunners could not find a breakthrough, and Arteta expressed his frustration via Arsenal Media:
“Very disappointing not to win it. Today, the standards were very different to the previous game; the energy, the willingness to make things happened. We certainly tried many different ways, we dominated the game apart from one spell in the second half after one or two direct free-kicks where they had something in the box and one or two giveaways that allowed them to run, apart from that nothing. With the amount of situations we generated, with the moments we opened them up, we lacked the final pass, the quality on that delivery and certainly more shots on target to actually win it and be more efficient.”
It was a difficult match for Arsenal, but the players need to improve and start winning games; otherwise, the title will slip away.
Liverpool’s relentless form means that if Arsenal fail to win their next matches, they may have to forget about challenging for the title altogether.
Yes we have no recognised striker but we played like we didn’t really want to score. We never push our wide players up the pitch, our “striker” is never fighting to beat the CBs and we alway look just to far off the pace. The way we play under Arteta is his interpretation of how he wants to attack. Obviously it works sometimes but it lacks variations and surprise. It is always looking to go through Odergaard and it is always measured and deliberate. It does not and never has worked well under pressure or change in personel. Artetas ideas work to a point but they are not tobust and they will never win titles. He is not upto it.
Where is the kitchen sink type football, that sometimes you have to play. That is something that never happens. Its like its beneath him to do it.
He only knows one way and keeps on doubling down on a system that doesn’t work anymore. Our wingers are overworked and tamed by the use of double inverted fullbacks. Our AM can’t create or dictate the game because he is micro managed and restricted to only one side of the field. They can’t beat the team on a counter because they always like to recycle in the back before going forward. Keeps on using the same non performing players even when there are options on the bench. If not for injuries, Skelly and Nwaneri would never have seen the field. He is completely risk averse who plays not to lose first