“We certainly tried” Mikel Arteta reacts to more dropped points by Arsenal

Mikel Arteta was unsurprisingly disappointed that Arsenal failed to secure victory against Nottingham Forest last night.

The draw against Forest is a significant setback and makes it almost impossible for them to catch Liverpool now.

While Arsenal dropped points, Liverpool secured a win against Newcastle United, and there is now a 13-point gap between the Gunners and the top of the table.

Arsenal performed better than they did in their previous match against West Ham, but Forest proved to be formidable opposition.

The home side defended resolutely and had to be superb at the back to prevent Arsenal from scoring. It was a performance they should be proud of.

Despite their efforts, the Gunners could not find a breakthrough, and Arteta expressed his frustration via Arsenal Media:

“Very disappointing not to win it. Today, the standards were very different to the previous game; the energy, the willingness to make things happened. We certainly tried many different ways, we dominated the game apart from one spell in the second half after one or two direct free-kicks where they had something in the box and one or two giveaways that allowed them to run, apart from that nothing. With the amount of situations we generated, with the moments we opened them up, we lacked the final pass, the quality on that delivery and certainly more shots on target to actually win it and be more efficient.”

It was a difficult match for Arsenal, but the players need to improve and start winning games; otherwise, the title will slip away.

Liverpool’s relentless form means that if Arsenal fail to win their next matches, they may have to forget about challenging for the title altogether.