We could see FIVE Matilda’s face-off today in Arsenal v West Ham Women WSL clash

Arsenal Women travel to Dagenham to face West Ham today, Sunday 4th February. It’s another must-win fixture for our Gunners, in the WSL title race, due to the three-point lead Chelsea hold at the top of the ladder, and with 3 tough fixtures coming up, Arsenal really must take all three points today

We could see 5 Matilda’s face-off today! Arsenal have 3 Matilda’s in the squad – Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley & Kyra Cooney-Cross. While West Ham have 2 Matilda’s – goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and midfielder Katrina Gorry, who signed for West Ham last month. Should be an exciting match!

Optus Sport sat down with Arsenal’s 21 year old midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross – ahead of the West Ham match. The match will be the first time Arsenal’s 3 Matilda’s – Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley – will face fellow Matilda Katrina Gorry at her new club, West Ham.

“It’s an important game. I don’t think we should be going in thinking it’s going to be easy, it’s definitely not. It will be a tough game,” Cooney-Cross said of fellow Matilda Mackenzie Arnold’s side, who sit 11th in the WSL.

“But I’m also really excited to see Mini and play against her. She obviously did well last weekend and got player of the match, which is really good to see.”

“I know Mini’s gonna go in hard on me if I’m playing, so there won’t be any surprises.”

The Matilda’s often get together off the pitch too. Aussie international Charlotte Grant joined Tottenham last month, when Gorry joined West Ham, so more fellow Matilda’s in London for Arsenal’s youngster!

“It’s really good. We’ve had a few dinners together and you kind of just feel back at home. It’s like family, it’s really good to have them here,” Cooney-Cross admitted.

“You can always go to them, they’re always around the corner if you need anything or to chat because you’re so far away from family and they are literally like family so it really means a lot to have them close by.”

I really can't wait for today's match. There will be so much talent on the pitch, Australian and otherwise.

How about you Gooners?

COYGW!

