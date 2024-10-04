Arsenal News Arsenal Women

“We defended as a team” says POTM Van Domselaar, after Arsenal Women secure WSL win

Last Sunday, Jonas Eidevall decided to bench Manuela Zinsberger and start summer signing, Daphne van Domselaar, in goal. Van Domselaar had a memorable Arsenal Women debut; for those who watched the game, she was the one who ensured the Gunners left King Power with all three points.

The Dutch goalkeeper joined Arsenal in the summer, and most Gooners hailed her signing as a transfer masterstroke, positioning her as the future of Arsenal goalkeeping. Despite the expectation that her injury recovery and acclimatisation period would delay her debut, Jonas Eidevall gave her a full debut on Sunday, which caught many by surprise.

Offered the opportunity, the Dutch international did not waste it, putting on a superb performance, making two excellent saves to keep Arsenal in the game. Although some may argue that Arsenal’s poor performance left her vulnerable, it is admirable that she rose to the occasion.

“It felt good to be back on the pitch after a while,” said Daphne after the match. “I’m happy with the end result.

“They just kept on pushing and pressing up the pitch. Unfortunately, they got some chances, but I was happy that I could save them.

“In the end, we worked hard as a team, and we defended as a team, so I’m pleased.”

She kept a clean sheet and won the Player of the Match award. Certainly Daphne van Domselaar made an impressive debut, and let’s hopes she builds on it and we get to see a lot more of her in the future.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

