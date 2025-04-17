“We deserve it” Martinelli reacts to doing the double over Real Madrid

Gabriel Martinelli has insisted that Arsenal were the superior side in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid.

The Gunners secured a remarkable 5-1 aggregate victory over the Spanish giants to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition. Following a dominant 3-0 win in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta’s men followed up with a composed and clinical 2-1 triumph at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid, having lifted the Champions League trophy 15 times prior to this season, were widely expected to stage a comeback on home soil. Their rich history in European competition and reputation for dramatic turnarounds led many to favour them ahead of the second leg.

However, Arsenal defied those expectations with a resilient and tactically astute display. Even after missing a penalty, the Gunners maintained their focus and composure, delivering a performance worthy of their place in the next round. The victory further cemented their growing stature in Europe under Arteta’s leadership.

Martinelli, who scored the decisive goal in Madrid, expressed his pride and joy in the team’s achievement. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:

“We are buzzing. It’s really good to win these type of games against Madrid here at the Bernabeu, so we’re really happy. In my opinion, we deserved the result at Emirates Stadium and here as well. We know our qualities, we know our team and I think this team, this family, we deserve it. It’s something that’s going to be in our hearts forever.”

Arsenal’s consistent quality over both legs demonstrated their ability to compete with and overcome elite opposition. Their performances against Real Madrid have strengthened belief among players and supporters alike that they are capable of going all the way in the competition.

With momentum on their side and confidence at an all-time high, Arsenal now turn their attention to the semi-finals, fully aware that their dream of lifting the Champions League trophy is firmly within reach.