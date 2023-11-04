“We deserved to lose.” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle

Piers Morgan has placed the blame on VAR for Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle United this evening, while also acknowledging that Arsenal did not perform well in the game.

Mikel Arteta’s team was expected to secure a victory against the Magpies, or at the very least, come away with a point. However, that did not happen, as Newcastle proved too resilient for Arsenal to break down.

The match remained very close, with both teams failing to register a shot on target until the controversial goal. The goal was the result of a contentious sequence of events.

Despite David Raya once again struggling to control a cross, it seemed that the ball had crossed the line in the lead-up to the goal. Unfortunately, a protracted VAR review did not confirm it, and there also appeared to be a foul in the build-up that went unnoticed.

Understandably, Arsenal fans are frustrated with VAR and Morgan tweeted:

“VAR was MoM for Newcastle but we deserved to lose. Arsenal were dreadful.

“Only Rice, again, deserves any praise.

“So long as we have no proper striker, and Arteta persists in this ridiculous Havertz farce, we won’t win the League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This loss was very frustrating and it is one of those days that VAR went against us. However, when will Raya know the right time and place to be to pick out a cross?