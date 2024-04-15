Arsenal: not the time to panic by Jude
It was a devastating blow to our title challenge, no doubt. I was heartbroken. More heartbreaking was seeing my eight-year old daughter break down in tears after the final whistle was blown. We had joined the Emirates crowd in singing the “North London Forever” anthem with our usual fervent enthusiasm in the hope that Arsenal would continue their magical run. But that was not to be on Sunday.
It took quite sometime to get my distraught daughter consoled and collected. I reminded her how Arsenal have been giving us joy since the turn of the year, and that having won so many matches, it was not unusual for one to slip by us.
It was not the loss per se that was the issue, it was the approach of our lads to the game. Although losing 0-2 to Aston Villa at the Emirates at this stage of the season was quite disappointing, not putting up a fight, like it happened on Sunday, was even more shocking. We caressed the ball too much to the point of being lackadaisical sometimes; playing many passes at a spot without moving. We not only lacked our usual sharpness, we also lost our sense of competitiveness, played as if nothing was at stake and allowed Aston Villa to grow into the game and feel at home.
Anyway, like I told my daughter, it is not the end of the season. We still have six more matches to go and anything can still happen. This is football, never predictable. Who could have believed that Liverpool would lose at Anfield at this stage of the League to a Crystal Palace battling to barely keep their head above water? Indeed, anything can still happen with any of the three title contenders in their remaining matches. Nothing is cast in stone. The boys will have to put Sunday’s disappointment behind them and quickly regroup for the battles ahead. They must not allow their heads to hang low for too long or else results in the remaining matches of the season could even be more devaststing. That is the last thing they want.
We have been in this situation before, as recently as December of 2023 but we fought back and turned things around with the coming of 2024. We can do it again. The only option left for us now is to fight and fight till the end. We did not come this far to give up over one disappointment. I trust Mikel Arteta and the coaching staff to implement the necessary corrective measures before the next match.
As for the fans, we must do our part by rallying round the team and encourage them. Our lions have only been wounded and not decimated. They can fight back and regain their pride of place. But doing that will also depend partly on our reactions to such a setback as the one against Villa.
This is not the time to panic, it is the time to turn on the magic for a dramatic end of season that favours Arsenal. Yes, we can do it!
Jude Ndukwe sent this piece from Abuja, Nigeria
This team knows how to embarrass us, you cant even talk infront of others!
We went from controlling our own fate, back to hoping City drop points again.
The pressure and spotlight are too much for the players and manager at this point. It is difficult enough to beat a tough Villa side who are playing for CL football next year.
Unfortunately, Arteta moved Havertz to midfield, started a tootless Jesus up front, and started a defenseless Zinchenko at LB.
It was a tough match against Villa from the start, the manager’s lineup made it ever harder.
Jesus is best as an impact player, I was hoping we would start with Havertz up front. I think Zinchenko played because Arteta has had a rethink about Kwior, and Tomiyasu is still not 100%. For all of Zinchenko’s technical qualities going forward, he is an absolute liability as a defender. I love Trossard, but not out that wide. We are missing an in form Martinelli.
Never give up, but this was a big blow with only six games to go, and considering we still have the NDL and have to play Jekyll and Hyde Man Utd away.
City are not dropping points. They are the masters of this. They’ve never lost a clutch title race.
If we don’t beat Bayern, the season is finished.
We win Bayern on Wednesday and this Villa game will be forgotten. Win away to Wolves this weekend and we might have a glimmer of hope for the epl.
It’s looking like it’s over but it’s not yet over.
Football is crazy and Mancity might still drop points to Tottenham and Brighton.
Arteta needs to get his selection right this time starting from Wednesday.
Havertz.
Jesus. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Partey.
Tomiyasu. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Raya.
Trossard, Martinelli, and Jorginho can come in second half.