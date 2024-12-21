“We did really well and deserved to win.” Martinelli reacts to Arsenal’s win at Palace

Gabriel Martinelli expressed his satisfaction with Arsenal’s commanding 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace, calling it a deserved result for the Gunners. The Brazilian forward played a key role as Arsenal ran out impressive winners against the Eagles for the second time in a week.

Palace has always been a tough side to face, particularly at Selhurst Park, where the home crowd creates a challenging atmosphere for visiting teams. However, Arsenal entered the match determined to prove their superiority and delivered one of their most complete performances of the season.

The game started with high energy from both sides, but Arsenal gradually took control. Mikel Arteta’s men pressed aggressively, moved the ball quickly, and created scoring opportunities. Despite Palace’s efforts to disrupt their rhythm, the Gunners’ quality shone through. Arsenal’s attacking players, including Martinelli, were clinical in front of goal, with the Brazilian consistently causing problems for the opposition’s defence.

By the end of the match, the 5-1 scoreline reflected the clear gap in class between the two teams. Arsenal’s attack was relentless, but just as impressive was their defensive discipline, which limited Crystal Palace’s ability to threaten on the counter. This balance between attack and defence is something Arteta has worked hard to instil in his team.

Speaking after the match, Martinelli praised the collective effort of the squad. He told Premier League Productions:

“It was a brilliant performance from the team; we did really well and deserved to win. We know our quality, we know what we can do. We trust ourselves, and when we play in the way that we know, things happen. It’s tough to play here, but we just did our job.”

Martinelli’s words highlight the growing confidence within the Arsenal camp. The team’s belief in their abilities is evident in how they approach games, even against tricky opponents like Crystal Palace. With players like Martinelli hitting top form and Arteta’s tactical system clicking, Arsenal looks well-positioned to challenge for major honours this season.

This victory is more than just three points; it’s a statement of intent. Arsenal is proving they can dominate games, even in difficult environments, and their performance against Palace reinforces why they are serious contenders in every competition they enter.

