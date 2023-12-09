“We didn’t deserve to lose” Martin Odegaard bemoans loss to Aston Villa

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard maintains that his team did not deserve to lose to Aston Villa this evening. Despite falling victim to Villa’s impressive home form, Odegaard believes the Gunners outplayed their opponents in a closely contested game.
While Villa was physically present throughout the match, they did not create many clear-cut chances. Arsenal, on the other hand, had numerous opportunities but failed to capitalise, leading to their second defeat of the season.
Despite the outcome, Odegaard remains convinced that Arsenal was the superior team in the game and did not deserve to lose.
The midfielder said, as quoted by the BBC:
“In front of the goal we had enough chances to win the game. I felt they didn’t create anything apart from the goal. It happens sometimes.
“I had a few chances myself but the only thing you can do is keep going and bounce back in the next game. That’s what we will do.”
“We gave them an easy goal but after that we controlled it and should have scored. We didn’t deserve to lose, but that’s football.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We deserved to get something from the game, but football is about taking your chances. At the end of each fixture, no one remembers the team that played better, we all talk about who won.
We have to start taking our chances in games. Otherwise, more defeats are on the way.
Once again you blew it, Odegaard.
2 great chances missed.
But once again went missing in a physical encounter. To lightweight.
Offered nothing.
I agree with Odegard in that we had more of the ball and created more chances than Villa, who earlier this week had dominated the match against Man City.At the end of the day however, we dropped 3 points when we ought to have at least drawn, much like our game at Newcastle.I am however not at all despondent with our performance ,but tactically Arteta really must get our front three to rotate as Martinelli and Saka are becoming so predictable stranded out wide when they ought to be given more license to move around to find space in the final third.Even switching wingers may disrupt opposition defenders and Jesus who I thought was very good in the first half today has performed well on the right wing for Man City and Brazil.We were the better side today, and despite the loss I am confident we will remain in contention for the title.The Villa goal was predictably set up by Bailey who ran off Zinchenko and managed to cross despite the efforts of Gabriel and Rice to McGinn who was not closed down by White. A poor goal to lose defensively, but credit to the players who quickly rallied and took the game to Villa thereafter.We have played a lot worse and won this season but we failed to take our chances today and paid the penalty .