“We didn’t deserve to lose” Martin Odegaard bemoans loss to Aston Villa

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard maintains that his team did not deserve to lose to Aston Villa this evening. Despite falling victim to Villa’s impressive home form, Odegaard believes the Gunners outplayed their opponents in a closely contested game.

While Villa was physically present throughout the match, they did not create many clear-cut chances. Arsenal, on the other hand, had numerous opportunities but failed to capitalise, leading to their second defeat of the season.

Despite the outcome, Odegaard remains convinced that Arsenal was the superior team in the game and did not deserve to lose.

The midfielder said, as quoted by the BBC:

“In front of the goal we had enough chances to win the game. I felt they didn’t create anything apart from the goal. It happens sometimes.

“I had a few chances myself but the only thing you can do is keep going and bounce back in the next game. That’s what we will do.”

“We gave them an easy goal but after that we controlled it and should have scored. We didn’t deserve to lose, but that’s football.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We deserved to get something from the game, but football is about taking your chances. At the end of each fixture, no one remembers the team that played better, we all talk about who won.

We have to start taking our chances in games. Otherwise, more defeats are on the way.