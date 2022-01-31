Arsenal News Latest News

‘We didn’t even want to talk’ – Arsenal contact snubbed from striker’s club

Arsenal are claimed to have made contact with Espanyol over a deal to sign Raul de Tomas this month, but the club’s chief insists that they have no intention to negotiate.

The Gunners haven’t had much luck in finding a striker to add to their ranks this month, and with a matter of hours left of the transfer window, all the potential targets appear to be dropping like flies.

Jose Maria Duran has ruled out any intention to discuss the sale of their key player, but did keep it interesting by announcing his release clause which would need paying before any deal could be had.

I can’t see us paying as much as that for his signature, nor am I sure that we should even consider it, but we do need to bring someone in to add to our attack…

Patrick

Posted by

  1. DaJuhi says:
    January 31, 2022 at 5:49 pm

    Panic mode confirmed

    1. Kev82 says:
      January 31, 2022 at 6:07 pm

      👍👍

