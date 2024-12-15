‘We didn’t find the final pass’ Havertz discusses how Everton frustrated Arsenal

Kai Havertz has admitted that Everton made life difficult for Arsenal during their Premier League clash yesterday, as the Gunners failed to break down Sean Dyche’s defensively resolute side. Arsenal dominated possession and controlled most of the game, but Everton’s well-organised defence and excellent goalkeeping prevented the hosts from finding the decisive breakthrough.

Everton, known for their defensive solidity under Dyche, proved once again why they are a tough team to beat. Arsenal needed something special to unlock the Toffees, but Mikel Arteta’s men were unable to deliver that crucial final touch. This result means Arsenal have now dropped four points in their last two league matches, which is not the form expected of a title-challenging team.

Despite dominating the game and applying constant pressure, Arsenal struggled in the key moments. Everton absorbed everything the Gunners threw at them, remaining compact and organised in defence. Their ability to frustrate Arsenal’s attack allowed them to leave the Emirates Stadium with a well-earned point, exposing the Gunners’ struggles to break down teams who defend deep.

After the match, Kai Havertz reflected on Arsenal’s shortcomings in the attacking third. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said: “They are a tough team to break down. They are very solid in the box. Just the little details in the box, we didn’t manage to do them. We didn’t find the final pass. Sometimes I think the positioning in the box wasn’t perfect, so we have to look at that and make it better next game.”

Havertz’s comments highlight the fine margins in games like this, where small positional adjustments and clinical execution can make all the difference. While Everton deserve credit for their defensive discipline, Arsenal must find solutions for breaking down such teams if they are serious about competing for the Premier League title.

This result serves as a reminder of the challenges Arsenal face in maintaining consistent performances. Dropped points in games like this can have a significant impact on their title ambitions. Arteta’s men will need to quickly learn from this experience and improve in their next matches to ensure they do not lose further ground in the title race.

