‘We didn’t have the legs’ – Campbell gives credit to Palace for performance

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Arsenal seemed ‘leggy’ as they struggled to deal with Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Gunners were largely disappointing in their 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Monday evening, needing a late injury-time equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette to rescue them a point in a match that we arguably deserved to lose.

Former striker Campbell believes that our second goal comes down to inexperience shown by summer signing Albert Sambi Lokonga who was struggling to adjust after coming on at the break, while our team didn’t have the legs to keep up with Crystal Palace for much of the match.

“The second goal could have been a little bit of inexperience from Lokonga,” Campbell told the Football Insider. “He came on at half time and I think he was struggling to get into the pace of the game.

“Palace were quicker to the ball after the first 20 minutes. We looked leggy, like we didn’t have the legs.

“That can happen over the international break. It can be difficult to get back into game mode after the break. Fair play to Palace.

“You have to give credit where it is due. They broke at pace and got a slice of luck with the deflection to get it past [Aaron] Ramsdale. They caused Arsenal big problems.”

I’m personally getting a little annoyed at having to give so many teams credit for their performances against us, as it should be our team that is taking matches by the bull-horns. Every week we appear to be making excuses and giving reasons for our failures, but not enough is being said about our faults.

Why do you believe Crystal Palace were allowed to look like the home team at the Emirates on Monday?

Patrick