“We didn’t show our best selves” Saka responds to Arsenal’s draw against Liverpool

Bukayo Saka reacted to Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool this evening, acknowledging that the Reds deserved credit for their performance and admitting that his team could have done better.

The winger returned to the starting lineup after missing the last few games for the Gunners, and he made an immediate impact by scoring a stunning opener.

Mikel Arteta’s side has faced some challenging moments in recent weeks, and they knew they needed a strong start to this match. However, their lead was short-lived, as Liverpool quickly responded with a goal of their own.

Arne Slot’s side demonstrated why they have remained near the top of the Premier League table for so long, and they earned their share of the points. The injuries to Gabriel Magalhães and Jurrien Timber certainly played a role in Arsenal’s struggles, making it more difficult for the Gunners to hold on for the win.

After the match, Saka said to Premier League Productions:

“Disappointed, credit to Liverpool. We feel like we didn’t show our best selves for 45 minutes. First half we showed our qualities, gave them nothing and they scored from a set piece. I can’t think of another chance they had. Second half we weren’t at our best.

“They had more momentum, won more duels, kept more possession and naturally momentum goes to them and we have to defend.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was a close game, and our players did very well to earn the points from the match. We need to focus on winning our next game now.