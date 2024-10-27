“We didn’t show our best selves” Saka responds to Arsenal’s draw against Liverpool

Bukayo Saka reacted to Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool this evening, acknowledging that the Reds deserved credit for their performance and admitting that his team could have done better.
The winger returned to the starting lineup after missing the last few games for the Gunners, and he made an immediate impact by scoring a stunning opener.
Mikel Arteta’s side has faced some challenging moments in recent weeks, and they knew they needed a strong start to this match. However, their lead was short-lived, as Liverpool quickly responded with a goal of their own.
Arne Slot’s side demonstrated why they have remained near the top of the Premier League table for so long, and they earned their share of the points. The injuries to Gabriel Magalhães and Jurrien Timber certainly played a role in Arsenal’s struggles, making it more difficult for the Gunners to hold on for the win.
After the match, Saka said to Premier League Productions:
“Disappointed, credit to Liverpool. We feel like we didn’t show our best selves for 45 minutes. First half we showed our qualities, gave them nothing and they scored from a set piece. I can’t think of another chance they had. Second half we weren’t at our best.
“They had more momentum, won more duels, kept more possession and naturally momentum goes to them and we have to defend.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It was a close game, and our players did very well to earn the points from the match. We need to focus on winning our next game now.
Arsenal just can’t keep the lead they panic when other teams attack and rather trying to keep scoring they just sit back
There was a little panic but created by ourselves 100% not Liverpool.
A draw was probably inevitable in the changed circumstances of the second half. I thought Arsenal’s overall performance was better than in their recent games (thank goodness) but both teams were wasteful of chances and the standard of the game wasn’t classic.
Compare and contrast with the El Clasico yesterday where both Real Madrid and Barcelona were superb, even though Barcelona won very connivingly. A huge gap between the La Liga best and the EPL best (or two of them) on that showing.
As I forecast before the match, a draw was always on the cards given the injuries to key players who are first choices, and our plight was compounded by Gabriel and Timber(who was clearly not fully fit) having to be replaced by players who are simply not of the same calibre.Little wonder we could not maintain the energy we showed in the first half against a Liverpool side virtually at full strength.In these circumstances I think a draw was a decent result and apart from the terrific first half display from Saka, I was again impressed by Partey and I was pleased with the improved performances from Rice, White and Merino.Let’s hope the knocks to Gabriel and Timber are not too serious and that they will be fit to resume for what is usually a physical battle on Tyneside.