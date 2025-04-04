“We don’t fear any team” Lewis-Skelly sends a strong message to Real Madrid

Arsenal are preparing for a crucial Champions League clash against Real Madrid next week, a tie that many observers believe will be an uphill battle for the Gunners. Despite their recent improvements and consistency, the consensus remains that Real Madrid are favourites to progress to the semi-finals.

The Spanish giants are the most successful club in the history of the competition. This season, they have once again demonstrated their dominance by eliminating several high-calibre teams, further cementing their reputation as the team to beat in European football. Their wealth of experience and success on the continental stage makes them a daunting opponent for any side, particularly in the knockout rounds.

Arsenal have reached the quarter-final stage for the second consecutive season, a clear sign of progress under their current leadership. However, having fallen short previously, there is a clear determination within the squad to go one step further this time. Both the players and the coaching staff are aware of the significant challenge that lies ahead. The margin for error is minimal, and they understand that delivering strong performances in both legs is essential if they are to stand any chance of advancing.

Supporters of the Gunners may have preferred a different draw, with many acknowledging that overcoming Real Madrid will require near-perfect execution over the two matches. Yet despite the daunting nature of the task, the squad remains confident and focused on the objective.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has been an influential figure for Arsenal this season, is widely expected to feature prominently in both fixtures. Displaying composure and self-belief beyond his years, he has publicly backed the team to rise to the occasion. The youngster said as quoted by The Sun,

“Real Madrid are a great team and they have the most victories in the Champions League.

We respect them, but we don’t fear any team.

We have just got to stay together. If we control everything we can control, I am sure we will be fine.”

He further emphasised the importance of confidence and unity, adding, “We have to be fearless because we have worked very hard to reach this stage of the Champions League and we can work our way to the next round.”

Arsenal’s preparation reflects a squad determined not to be overawed by reputation or past achievements. While the challenge is immense, their focus remains on execution, belief, and the pursuit of a place in the semi-finals.

